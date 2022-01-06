“I am destroyed by pain”, terrible mourning for Cicciolina: he suddenly passed away

She is almost incredulous and her disbelief is compounded by the pain of a sudden and unexpected bereavement. That of Ilona Staller’s brother, who died on the morning of January 2

Now they are not easy for Ilona Staller, better known as Cicciolina, struck by a very serious bereavement in the first days of a 2022 that started in the worst way. It was she who revealed it with a message for social media explaining that everything happened suddenly, putting her serenity to the test, regained at the age of 70 thanks to a return to the scene as a Desigual model. To lose his life, on the morning of January 2, was his brother: “For anyone who loved him .. my little brother Laszlo Staller … I would like to inform you that due to sudden illness he died on January 2, 2022 – he wrote in a message to inform friends and acquaintances -I am devastated by the pain of loss for the sudden death of my brother Laszlo Staller. He was young and healthy !! His death left an insurmountable void in me and my sister Valeria and in the whole family ”.

The Staller family requested an autopsy

Later Cicciolina published another message: “He was vaccinated, with two vaccines and he felt ill !!!! My God !!! But how is it possible, an adult man who was fine until a few days ??? I am so desolate… that… ?? ”. Words that however led, together with the comments of condolence and closeness and the numerous attestations of affection, also a certain amount of criticism of the anti Covid treatments or anti-vax messages. He later added: “I would like to go to heaven to find myself with my little brother Staller Laszlo who died young, prematurely in January 2022. I am grieved together with our Hungarian family”. The family would have requested an autopsy to shed light on the exact causes of death.