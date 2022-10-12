“I am excited to finally make a film that my children can see”

The actor surprises with a new record in “Lilo, my friend the crocodile”, a musical film for all audiences in which he sings, dances and has a great time together with a friendly reptile that communicates through music. The film will hit theaters on Friday, October 21. If we believed that Javier Bardem had been pigeonholed in villain roles, now his career opens up to a new dimension. The film will hit theaters on October 21.

–If we go back to his beginnings… the first time we saw him sing was in “Boca a boca”. “Make ‘Em Laugh” from “Singing in the Rain”.

-Exact! Also in “Huevos de oro” she sang “For the love of a woman”, by Julio Iglesias.

–And what has happened now for you to resume this hidden facet?

–It is true that I have gone from not singing to doing it in three films in a row: “The Little Mermaid” [live-action del clásico de Disney dirigido por Rob Marshall en la que encarna al Rey Tritón, pendiente de estreno]“Being the Ricardos” [estuvo nominado al Oscar] and now this. Why. Well, I haven’t asked myself much, I just thought that, if life has put it there, I had to take advantage of it. And then there is the weight of my children, who have never been able to see a film of mine because they are still small. What do I put, “It’s not a country for old men”? I think they have a little left for that [ríe]. It will be the first time they see me on a screen and I was excited. I’m scared too though!

–You can tell how much fun he had shooting this movie.

–If you jump into this pool, you have to swim and dive, go backwards and in butterfly mode. If you’re going to get wet, you do it accordingly. And it was important to enjoy it, because the character is pure pleasure, a guy with great passion for what he does and who is willing to share it with others, so doubts, conflicts or whatever had to be left aside. What I like most about him is that he always has a smile on his face and that in these times seems nice to me, to be able to give off that energy. And it’s great that that translates into music, in movement, and that people and children see it and enjoy it. And with a crocodile that is also the cutest.

– Has this role come at a time in your career when you needed to have fun?

I don’t care what people think anymore. We performers need a space to express ourselves. You don’t always have the opportunity to make great films, but you can reach the public better through others. It’s lucky to make a movie with Aaron Sorkin and another one with a crocodile. A luxury. On the one hand, some impressive texts alongside the wonderful Nicole Kidman, and on the other, some unbelievable songs, made by those responsible for “The Greatest Showman”, which I sing with a crocodile. I keep both. Without underestimating one against the other.

– Also, the directors of “Lilo, my friend the crocodile” are Josh Gordon and Will Speck, who debuted with “Slip to glory”, a modern comedy classic. Would you now see yourself putting on tights like Will Ferrer in that movie?

-Look, when I said no to Steven Spielberg’s “Minority Report”, it was because I wanted to shoot “Mondays in the Sun”. And also because at that time I didn’t see myself as prepared, neither to make a film in English –which I didn’t master at the time–, nor to do action science fiction, which was supposed to not be my thing. If they send me that script now, I won’t think about it for two seconds and I’m sure I’d have a great time jumping across rooftops as a robot.

-There is a time for everything?

-Absolutely. 10 years ago I still thought I was a very serious actor to do certain things [hace un gesto de intensidad y ríe]. But hey, it’s not serious to get in front of a team and do a musical number. And I just, because the crocodile didn’t exist, they put it later in special effects. But the precision that you have to have in this type of production in each gesture, in each step, is something that I had never experienced. Sometimes we believe that the most intense is the most difficult, and it is not true.

– What is the worst enemy of cinema after the pandemic?

-Platforms are very good, but there is also a lot of content that goes unnoticed, and the excess of movies –or content, as they say now– can produce an effect of tiredness, of exhaustion. What do I see in the end? And you waste an hour searching and you don’t see anything. I think that is the worst enemy, the inability to decide without thinking that you are going to see something feeling that you are going to miss something else, the latest great series of the moment, for example. It didn’t happen before: you had five films and now you have to decide between 50. And in a month there are another 50. And that has to do with the culture in which we live, with that fear of not being part of the conversation.

–Do you have FOMO (fear of missing out) or terror of missing something?

–I try not to have it, I am 53 years old and that had never been part of my life. But I see it in my children and in the adults around me. We go very fast and that affects everything, how we consume things and how those things consume us.