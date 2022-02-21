“I am from Barça, but my son is from Real Madrid”

2022-02-21

The fate of the French Kylian Mbappe seems to be clear: his future is in the Real Madrid. They filter the unusual conditions of Mbappé to renew with PSG This if the PSG He does not do anything crazy, because he has offered him everything to renew, however, with four months to go of being a free agent, the world champion remains unsigned with the Parisian team.

The signing of the “Ninja Turtle” by the white house is imminent, because those of Florentino Perez have been planning his transfer for more than a decade when Kylian he was just a boy who admired the club already Cristiano Ronaldo.

The player, during his time at school, spent Christmas in Valdebebas to enter with the merengue quarry, accessing matches from the box of the Bernabeugrowing his love for him Real Madrid, where it was always his mission to play, so his manager would make the transactions that would lead his son to sign for the club when he is a mature player.

According to information disclosed Daily Sportsthe Parisian ‘7’, after the explosion of the principality’s squad in the 2016-17 season, was wanted by Barcelona, ​​​​which received a clear answer: the crack is a fan of the white team. “I am from barcabut my son Kylian is from Madrid. If he goes to Barça now, he will never be able to finish playing in the Madrid. If he goes to another club, he can always end up going to Madrid”, were the words of Wilfred Mbappethe player’s father, in the summer of 2017 before accepting the offer from the PSG; since then, the panorama has been clear, the final destination is the Bernabéu.