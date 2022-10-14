“I am grateful to be alive”: Selena Gomez talks about her struggle with depression and lupus, feeling vulnerable while crying over the difficult situation she experienced 6 years ago | People | Entertainment

Selena Gomez is set to give her followers a raw and emotional insight into her struggles with depression, anxiety and lupus in a new documentary film where will expose his 6-year battle against these diseases.

Although it is true that the singer 30-year-old has been talking frankly about his health problems for a long time. mental healthas well as his fight against autoimmune disease, now he wants to show his most personal side through this project for AppleTV+titled “My Mind & Me”, as reported by Yahoo!

Selena Gomez reveals details of her illness in her documentary

In the first trailer for this newly released production, the interpreter of “calm down” talks about her mental health problems and how she learned to love herself by accepting her flaws.

I know who you are, Selena, she told herself. “No one cares what you do. It’s about who I am, about being okay with who I am. I am grateful to be alive,” Selena can be heard saying as various scenes of her rehearsing, singing, combing her hair, putting on makeup, waking up in hotel rooms, walking around with many cameras around her, and hanging out with her friends appear on the screen. friends.

However, other moments showed her receiving treatment in a hospital, bursting into tears and running away from the paparazzi. “I’m going to stop living like this,” she continues in the vulnerable trailer. “How am I going to learn to breathe on my own again?”

In another part of the preview, the former star of Disney She also expressed fears that she’s “not good enough” after a friend asked her what was “holding her back.”

Since when does Selema Gomez suffer from these diseases?

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus (a disease that occurs when the immune system attacks its own tissues and organs) in 2014, and in 2017 it got so bad that she had to have a kidney transplant.

He later revealed that as a result of the illness, he developed anxiety and started having severe panic attacks. He also battled depression and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020. She entered rehabilitation to receive professional treatment more than once throughout her decade-long career, as she became one of the biggest artists of the world.

Now, Selena will reveal the intimate details of her path to “unimaginable stardom” and her “turn into darkness” in the Apple documentary, which premieres on November 4.

“Everything I’ve been through is going to be there,” he concluded in the trailer for his documentary on Apple. “Now I’m just making him my friend. This is the beginning for me.” (AND)

