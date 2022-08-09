I AM GROOT, a series of short films on Disney+

Before becoming famous throughout the world with its appearance in the cinema within the Guardians Of The Galaxythe character of Groot was created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby for the thirteenth issue of the comic book Tales Of Astonish in 1960 when he was then an alien invader. It wasn’t until 2006 that he became a superhero when he joined the new team of Guardians Of The Galaxy in the comic book Annihilation: Conquest.

Produced by james gunnthe director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.1 and Volume 2series I Am Groot was written and directed by Kristen Lepore. She made a name for herself in 2010 with her animated short film bottle before being recently in charge of the film’s digital special effects Everything Everywhere All At Once which is released in France on August 31, 2022. Don’t expect to spend hours watching I Am Groot because each of the episodes is no longer than 4 or 5 minutes. It is always Vin Diesel who will lend his voice to Groot while bradley cooper will also lend his voice to Rocket Raccoon. Last appeared in Thor: Love And Thunderwe will find them with the Guardians Of The Galaxy first in a ” holiday special » planned for Christmas 2022 on Disney+ and in May 2023 in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3.