I Am Groot: Baby Groot has the right to its own series soon on Disney +





Loki, Moon Knight, Miss Marvel… The studios Marvel definitely have no intention of stopping to make their nest on Disney+. An ambition confirmed by the announcement of the imminent arrival of the series I Am Grootcentered on the adorable character of Baby Grootseen in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

Return of Baby Groot

First announced by Marvel in December 2020, this spin-off series will offer a collection of 5 animated shorts starring Baby Groot. As a reminder, the character only really appeared in the film. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2before becoming Teen Groot in subsequent Avengers films.

Even though he didn’t appear in the MCU for long, he quickly became a fan favorite, so fans will be able to enjoy this new show that “follows Baby Groot as he grows up in the galaxy, going on adventures with new and unusual characters who get him into trouble”.

Created and written by Ryan Little (who worked on iron fist, Inhumans and Agent Carter)the series is produced by Kristen Lepore (Adventure Time) and Vin Diesel again lends his voice to the character. I Am Groot is also produced by Kevin Feige and the director james gunnwho also specified that “those animated shorts are therefore not necessarily part of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga”.

It won’t be long before you see Baby Groot dance to music on Disney+: the series is coming next august 10 on the streaming platform. For the occasion, a poster was unveiledbefore a first trailer which should not be long.

As a reminder, the next Marvel programs to land on Disney+ are the series Miss Marvel (June 8) and she hulk (1August 7).

