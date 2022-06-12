Entertainment

I Am Groot: Baby Groot has the right to its own series soon on Disney +

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

I Am Groot: Baby Groot has the right to its own series soon on Disney +

Loki, Moon Knight, Miss Marvel… The studios Marvel definitely have no intention of stopping to make their nest on Disney+. An ambition confirmed by the announcement of the imminent arrival of the series I Am Grootcentered on the adorable character of Baby Grootseen in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

Subscribe to Disney+ >

Return of Baby Groot

First announced by Marvel in December 2020, this spin-off series will offer a collection of 5 animated shorts starring Baby Groot. As a reminder, the character only really appeared in the film. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2before becoming Teen Groot in subsequent Avengers films.

Even though he didn’t appear in the MCU for long, he quickly became a fan favorite, so fans will be able to enjoy this new show that “follows Baby Groot as he grows up in the galaxy, going on adventures with new and unusual characters who get him into trouble”.

Created and written by Ryan Little (who worked on iron fist, Inhumans and Agent Carter)the series is produced by Kristen Lepore (Adventure Time) and Vin Diesel again lends his voice to the character. I Am Groot is also produced by Kevin Feige and the director james gunnwho also specified that “those animated shorts are therefore not necessarily part of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga”.

It won’t be long before you see Baby Groot dance to music on Disney+: the series is coming next august 10 on the streaming platform. For the occasion, a poster was unveiledbefore a first trailer which should not be long.

As a reminder, the next Marvel programs to land on Disney+ are the series Miss Marvel (June 8) and she hulk (1August 7).

Read also :

Source link

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: what the actress said in the column in which she defamed Depp (and that has cost her a millionaire conviction)

7 mins ago

Strange, Neymar wants everyone except Zinedine Zidane

9 mins ago

“This baby is yours”: The unexpected turn in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

18 mins ago

Amber Heard’s harsh response to Johnny Depp after stating that he wants to “move on”

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button