I Am Groot: the animated series confirmed for August 10, 2022 on Disney+ (with a first poster)

On the periphery of the “normal” productions of the flow marvel studios for the platform Disney+the animated series I Am Groot has been confirmed for a mid-summer release. The adventures of the little tree Baby Groot will be available from August 10, 2022 on the group’s video-on-demand channel disney. The controls, james gunnfilm director and screenwriter Guardians of the Galaxyentrusts one of his favorite toys to the host Kirsten Lapore for this cute declension of the mono-discursive vegetal, always camped by the actor Vin Diesel.

Groot Vibes Only

Specialist in stop-motion animation, Lapore lists in the highlights of his professional career a series of short films based on this working method. The director has already had the opportunity to collaborate with a recognized brand, by signing the episode Bad Jubbies from the animated series Adventure Time. This one will obtain a statuette during the ceremony of the prime time Emmy Award (2016). Lapore is also the proud holder of several prizes won at the Annecy festivals (International Animation Film Festival) and Austin, Texas (SXSW Where South by Southwest).

To see if marvel studios intends to use stop-motion technology for the adventures of Baby Groot, or if the company will rely on a hybrid result also using a computer-generated image overlay. The role of james gunn on I Am Groot has, incidentally, not yet been specified beyond the official producer credit (a mandatory formality for the project manager of any adaptation devoted to Guardians). We know, however, that part of the adventure should be based on the world of origin of the little tree-man, Planet X. The different courts planned on the agenda should follow the childhood and the growth of Baby Grootwithout further details.

marvel studios accompanies the announcement of the release of the series for this summer with a first official poster, where the little guy already seems to be enjoying the summer.