I Am Groot, the animated series, will land on Disney+ in August

At the end of 2020, Disney put the small dishes in the big ones on the occasion of its Investor Day and presented a myriad of new content to come on Disney + in the years to come (justifying in passing an increase in the monthly price of the service by 2 euros). Among these many films and series announced, there was talk of an animated series having as its hero the very popular character Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

This Marvel Studios series is finally ready and we learn that it will be broadcast on Disney+ from August 10th. It will therefore be part of the content on which the platform will bet to convince users not to suspend their subscriptions during the summer period. Composed of short films recounting the adventures of Baby Groot (which will be well dubbed by Vin Diesel in the original version), this series has kept the secret around its content. If Marvel is talking about “following the best moments of Baby Groot’s growth” and of “live thrilling adventures in the stars”we don’t know much more.

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyMore. pic.twitter.com/EODOFPLbt1 —Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 5, 2022

We also don’t know if other characters from the license Guardians of the Galaxy will be at Groot’s side, nor if the dialogues will be numerous insofar as Groot does not know how to say much (we nevertheless notice that Peter Quill’s K7 player is present on the poster of the series…). In any case, this is the first time that this license has given rise to a spin off that Disney has chosen to center on a character with obvious comic potential that appeals to the youngest. I Am Groot will pave the way for Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Speciala show with the actors of the films which will be part of the Disney+ programming for the end of the year celebrations.



Disney+ Disney’s SVOD platform arrives in France. It is available on your mobile devices, computer, connected TV, etc. Films, series, documentaries, Marvel universe, Star Wars, everything is there! Version :

1.16.0

Downloads:

188

Release date :

06/01/2022

Author :

disney

Licence :

Free License

Categories:

Video – Leisure

Operating system :

Android, Online service All Internet browsers, Windows 10/11, iOS iPhone / iPad



Advertising, your content continues below