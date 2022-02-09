“I am happy to be able to compete with Amos. He is one of the strongest players in the world ”- OA Sport

A legendary success, a triumph that leaves its mark. The gold conquered by Stefania Costantini and Amos Mosaner in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Winter Olympics is something of truly magical.

“It’s gorgeous, the dream came true step by step up to the final victory “, commented one very happy Costantini at the Gazzetta dello Sport. The same blue then talked about her last shot, the decisive one for success: “I was sure I was placing the stone in the right place, so I told myself to stay calm and do what I had to. It is part of our sport to train these particular moments “

In Cortina there were really many cheering for the two Azzurri and, after the triumph, the bells even started: “It gives me a lot of pleasure. I’m really happy if I think people have seen my race on the big screen ”.

The first time is never forgotten! Italy Olympic curling champion! Monumental Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner!

The understanding in these matches is everything and during the eleven matches played by the Azzurri (all won!) We were able to notice the great affinity between the two of our color bearers: “Between us there is a perfect balance that means that on the ice, we never fight. I am happy to be able to compete with Amos who is one of the strongest players in the world. “

The word then passes to Mosaner, who is keen to reiterate the various difficulties of this sport: “Some see curling as a sport where you don’t struggle. Instead there is a very difficult technical part and a mental part that is not taken for granted “. Finally, a small comment on the imminent future: “I don’t have time to think about what I’ll do when I get home, because I give tomorrow the men’s tournament starts and so I have to stay focused. With my teammates we can take away another great satisfaction “.

Photo: LaPresse