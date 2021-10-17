“I am happy to share these children with you”

Ben Affleck on the occasion of the Mother’s Day decided to take the opportunity to spend nice words and to thank his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he had 3 children: Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Sam (9). The couple married in 2005 but in 2015, after ten years of marriage, they announced the divorce: Ben and Jennifer however, despite the separation, have always decided to to put before all the happiness of their children and for this they have remained on good terms.

“I am so happy to share these children with you. We are the luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do: Good mothers day. Love, their dad ”, wrote the actor under the photos posted on Instagram in which Jennifer appears as a young man with the children in her arms and also one family photo taken on the occasion of Halloween. Affleck himself, interviewed by the American magazine People in 2020, he had talked about the relationship with ex-wife revealing that the two have always tried to remain “united” for the sake of their children: “When you have children with someone, you are connected to them forever and me I am very lucky that Jennifer is the mother of my children “, the actor admitted.

