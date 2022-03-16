‘I am legend 2’: Everything we know about the sequel to Will Smith with Michael B. Jordan

At the beginning of March an unexpected piece of news was reported: ‘I’m legend‘ Will have a sequel with Will Smith backand with Michael B Jordan also in the main cast. The work directed by Francis Lawrence in 2007 showed a world transforming into hell itself after humanity was infected by a pathogen that arose as a result of the modifications of the measles virus that a doctor made to cure cancer. Smith’s character, virologist Robert Neville, was the sole survivor of New York City, who must search for day survivors, taking advantage of the fact that infected humans (transformed into a kind of vampire) cannot have contact with sunlight.

On this occasion, Michael B. Jordan should be the great protagonist of the functionconsidering that the character of Smith had an end that sent him to the grave and that prevents the veteran artist who is going through a moment of success thanks to his work in ‘The Williams Method‘ (nominated for the Oscars of this 2022). The two actors, to celebrate the start of production of ‘I am legend 2’, shared an image on Instagram in which we can see, again, a desert city devastated by the virus.

What about ‘I am legend 2’?

At the moment, an official synopsis has not been revealed that allows us to know where the shots will go with this sequel. But since in the first installment a cure for this virus was generated, it is possible that now the remaining humans should start purging the world of the infected by distributing the cure. That collided with the revolt of some of these monsters that, as we could see in the first ‘I am legend’, were developing intelligence.

However, this is only conjecture, because as we said, no data has been released that allows us to know the plot. If it appears, Will Smith should do it based on flashbacks. That, or it is that his death has been saved in extremis in some way that we do not know. Seeing the paths of the current audiovisual industry, anything is possible today.

What artists make up the cast?

Both Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan, although they do production work, will have their appearances in the film, that’s for sure. Alice Braga and Charlie Tahan they have enough numbers to reappear, since they were the only human contact Smith’s character received, giving life to Anna and Ethan, respectively. But it is also possible that a clean slate is made and you want to approach the story with a series of new characters.

For now we do not have a release date or official images, beyond the one shared on Instagram by the tandem of actors who will take charge of the work. Smith commented that he was not at all satisfied with the outcome of the ‘I’m legend‘ original, so now may be your chance to change course and give away a memorable monster opus to kick-start a new franchise.