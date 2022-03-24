I am Legend 2: producer assures that the sequel will be incredible

I’m legend – 70% is a popular science fiction and horror film that hit theaters in early 2007. It was directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – 89%, Water For Elephants – 60%), with a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman and Mark Protosevich. Acclaimed Hollywood actor Will Smith (Men in Black – 92%, Independence Day – 60%), starred in the film alongside a cast that includes Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, Dash Mihok, Emma Thompson, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Willow Smith.

This film is the third adaptation to the big screen of the novel of the same name written by Richard Matheson in 1954, followed after other versions such as: the last man on earth from 1964 and last man alivefrom 1971. It was recently announced that a sequel to I’m legend of 2007 is in development, where we will see Will Smith back in his role, this time alongside Michael B. Jordan, who has also joined the project.

In a recent conversation with Deadline Hollywood During the Producers Guild of America Awards, the executive producer of King Richard: A Winning Family – 88% and now from i am legend 2, Jon Monesaid that the main idea of ​​this sequel is unbelievably cool, one that convinced Smith and Goldsman that it was definitely worth bringing to the big screen.

Deadline Hollywood tried to get a little more information about the concept of the film, asking if it is based on one of the versions of the novel by Richard Mathesonbut money he simply said that something completely spectacular awaits us. The producer added:

It’s based on the minds of Will, Akvia, and Michael B. Jordan, who came up with an incredible angle on how to continue the story.

In the theatrical version of I’m legendDr. Robert Neville, character from Will Smith, dies at the end of the film, while in the alternate version, he manages to stay alive, and realizes that monsters are intelligent and emotional beings. Several netizens have already theorized that this may be the approach used in the sequel, continuing Neville’s journey in this post-apocalyptic world.

Robert Neville of Smith is a virologist in the United States Army who is immune to the terrible virus that unleashed hell in New York City, which had originally been created to cure cancer. In the film, Neville works to create an antidote while trying to survive the dead raised by the virus. This feature film went down in history as an important reference in pop culture, standing out even more in recent years due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

