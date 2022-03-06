‘I am Legend 2’: Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will star in the sequel

Will Smith will return to the big screen with a classic film, after Warner confirmed that the film Soy Leyenda 2 will start shooting shortly and will not do it alone, since Michael B Jordan was also confirmed for this sequel.

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are confirmed for ‘I am Legend 2’

It is not yet known what the sequel will be about or if it will continue the plot that it had in its first installment, but it will be a sure success on the big screen, since millions of fans of Will Smith they loved the film.

In the first film, Francis Lawrence was in charge of directing, but they did not confirm who will take command for the second part of ‘I’m legend’.

Akiva Goldsmann will rewrite the script, but they did not leak any details of this post-apocalyptic thriller, which will surely keep us glued to the armchair again.

The announcement comes for the 15th anniversary of Soy Leyenda

A) Yes, ‘I am Legend 2’ It will be the first collaboration of Smith and Michael B. Jordan, who will also be producers of this project, so high-quality performances are expected from both.

Alice Braga and Charlie Tahan They would also be back in production, but that will be confirmed later.

This announcement comes with the 15th Anniversary of ‘I’m legend’ an action and suspense film that is part of the best of the repertoire of Will Smith.

‘I’m legend’ It was a huge success at the time, grossing $585 million and being made for less than $150 million, earning almost four times the initial investment.