I am legend, all the curiosities about the film with Will Smith

I am legend, all the curiosities about the film

It goes on the air tonight on tv on friday 14 january 2022 on Canale 20, the film I’m legend prime time with Will Smith: we discover all the curiosity of the 2007 fantasy film directed by Francis Lawrence.

According to screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, there was a plan to make an I Am Legend sequel as well as a prequel. However, the project never saw the light.

When in pre-production, director Francis Lawrence found himself in a position to see The Pianist, by Roman Polanski, without sound so as not to run the risk of waking his newborn son. The director found the silence so moving that he decided to use a similar technique for I Am Legend.

During the making of the film, Will Smith fell so much in love with his canine colleague, Abbey, that he decided to adopt her at the end of filming. However, the actor received a bitter surprise when Abbey’s trainer refused to part with her.

To better prepare himself for the role he was supposed to play, Will Smith had many conversations with ex-inmates who could explain the consequences and feelings of having to spend time in complete solitude. The inmates told Will Smith that the only real way to avoid going mad at isolation was to create a strict routine.

In the scene where Robert Neville sees the mannequin calling Fred out on the street, it almost looks like the mannequin is barely moving. This is because during this specific scene, the mannequin was replaced by a mime. The idea of ​​Francis Lawrence, the director, was to create a sort of alienation effect in the mind of the viewer.

