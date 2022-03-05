I Am Legend Sequel In The Works Starring Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan

Variety brings the news that a I’m legend A sequel is in the works with Oscar nominee Will Smith (king richard) and Emmy nominee Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) will star in and produce the Oscar-winning Warner Bros. feature film Akiva Goldsman (An amazing mind), who adapted the 2007 I’m legend from Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel, he will write the screenplay for the sequel.

Smith recently posted a teaser photo alluding to the new project, tagging Jordan in the post, which you can see below:

Goldsman will also produce the project along with Greg Lassans through Weed Road Pictures. Trace details on I’m legend sequel are currently kept secret. A director is yet to be attached to the film (via Deadline).

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce through their Outlier Society company, while Smith and Westbrook Studios Co-Chairman and Head of Film Jon Mone will also produce. Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios. James Lassiter will executive produce.

I’m legend takes place years after a plague kills most of humanity and transforms the rest into monsters, with a sole survivor, who is immune to the virus, in New York City struggling to find a cure. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film also starred Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, and Dash Mihok. The film earned over $585 million at the worldwide box office.