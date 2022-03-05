“I am Legend” will have a sequel starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan

The 2007 film follows a scientist who continues to work on a cure, while spending his days in post-apocalyptic New York City. (Warner Bros.)

After 15 years since the premiere I’m legend, the story of the scientist Robert Neville in the midst of the apocalypse will have a continuation. Speculations about the interest of Warner Bros. reviving this film production began to spread more strongly this year, and only now is it confirmed that there will be a sequel that will bring back to Will Smith in the role and will add to Michael B Jordan (believe and Black Panther) in the cast.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The information came through dead line in a report that revealed the development of a second part, although there are not too many details yet. Smith will reprise her role and will share the leading role with Jordan, whose role in fiction has not yet been revealed. It is unknown who will lead the direction of this project, but Akiva Goldsman -one of the screenwriters of the original film- will return to this universe to write the new script.

Will Smith, 53, will reprise his leading role as Robert Neville. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

This is not the first time that there has been talk of a sequel to the successful post-apocalyptic thriller, in fact, in 2012, an attempt was made to film one, but it ended up being discarded and the idea sank under the dust over the years. On the 15th anniversary of its theatrical release, hope was revived to reunite with the fictional characters who thrilled audiences with their big-screen debut more than a decade ago.

At the moment, there is no certainty that the original cast will return, but it is expected that the production will also include the names of Alice Bragawho gave life to Anna, and charlie tahan (Ethan in fiction). Other stars that made up the team in front of the cameras were Sally Richardsonin the role of Zoe Neville, and the daughter of Will Smithcurrently known as the singer Willow, as well as her daughter, Marley, in the story.

Michael B. Jordan, known for “Creed” and “Black Panther”, will be part of the main cast. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

With only a budget of 150 million dollars, I’m legend managed to collect more than 586 million at the box office globally. The huge figure made it a resounding success for Warner Bros. and also the best-known film version of Richard Matheson’s novel of the same name.

The third film that successfully adapted the book

Published in 1954, Matheson’s novel, which explored the literary genres of horror, suspense and science fiction, focused on the post-apocalyptic city of Los Angeles between 1976 and 1979. The protagonist is the only survivor who managed to stay safe after a pandemic caused by a bacteriological war, which ended the lives of all the people on Earth and turned them into infected or vampires (two kinds of carriers of the bacteria).

“I Am Legend” became a classic in the genre of post-apocalyptic and zombie stories. (Warner Bros.)

The movie I’m legend he changed various original aspects of the text and set them, to begin with, in New York in the near future. “Year 2012. Robert Neville is a brilliant scientist, who, however, has not been able to prevent the spread of an incurable man-made virus. Neville, inexplicably immune to contagion, is the last human survivor of New York City and, perhaps, the world. But Neville is not completely alone. Mutant victims of the plague lurk in the shadows, watching the scientist’s every move and waiting for him to make a fatal mistake in order to drink his blood”, he details in his synopsis.

The sequel with Will Smith and Michael B Jordan It is in a very early stage of development, so it is still unknown in what approximate year it would hit the screens.

KEEP READING:

The most watched series and movies on HBO Max this week

Leighton Meester stars in weekend in croatiaa journey of two friends that ends in a thriller

Fresh: Know the important facts about this new Star Plus movie starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones