I am Legend will have a sequel with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan

The first part of ”Soy Leyenda” was released in 2008. | Warner Bros.

The movie sequel ”I’m legend” It has been confirmed and will bring two cinema icons to the big screen. With Will Smith returning with his leading character Robert Neville, he will be joining Michael B Jordan in a role that has not yet been specified.

In the first film, we saw Smith’s character as the last human to survive a deadly outbreak in New York City, stemming from a drug intended to cure cancer that has turned the rest of the population into creatures similar to vampires called Dark Seekers.

With this second part, it will be the first time that we see Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan together in a movie. Without a plot or details for this sequel, it is only known that the Oscar winner Akiva Goldsmannwill be returning for this new installment, being responsible for adapting “I am Legend” from the 1954 book by Richard Matheson with the same name.

Goldsman will write the script for the sequel and produce it with elizabeth raposo and Jordan under the production banner of Outlier Society. Smith will produce through his company Westbrook Studios with Jon Mone.

It might also interest you: Disney plans a new Planet of the Apes movie.

The original film was released in 2007 and grossed over $585 million around the world. It was also starred by Alice Braga, charlie tahan Y Sally Richardson Whitfield.

Although this sequel is a great time to celebrate the involvement of Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan, it wouldn’t make sense to see Smith’s character again, as in the first film, Robert Neville sacrifices himself in an explosion so that his fellow survivors can escape with a cure for the virus, so it would only work if we see it in flashbacks in this new installment.

However, there is an alternate ending where Neville realizes that ferocious creatures are attacking his house due to the test subject he has kidnapped to find a cure. After learning this, he abandons his investigation, takes the cure, and heads with the other survivors to Vermont. This ending would be more suitable to use in this sequel.

Smith also shared a landscape image from the original film on his Instagram shortly after the news about the new “I Am Legend” project was announced, and he also tagged Jordan.