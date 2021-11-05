I am Legend: Will Smith was not satisfied with the box office receipts

14 years after the release of I am legend, WIll Smith has revealed that he was not satisfied with the collection of the blockbuster.

Despite the huge success, Will Smith revealed that in 2007 he was not fully satisfied of the result obtained at the box office by I’m legend. The actor was convinced that the film could earn a lot more, perplexity that he expressed to the producer, James Lassiter.

Will Smith in a sequence of I Am Legend a 2007 film directed by Francis Lawrence

Host of Apple TV + ‘s The Oprah Conversation program, starring Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith revealed this detail that no one knew about. In 2007, I Am Legend grossed a whopping $ 77 million, a very high gross for a non-Christmas film over the holidays. But the actor was not satisfied and called producer James Lassiter to complain:

“I was excited for 30 seconds, but then I thought we could do more and I said to J ‘Hey but why didn’t we get 80 million?’ and he said incredulously ‘What ??’ I explained to him ‘Don’t you think if we changed the ending we would have gotten more? Because I wanted the ending a little more like Gladiator’ J was shocked ‘It’s the most beautiful opening in history. What are you talking about? ‘ and I ‘J want to know why you think we haven’t reached 80’. I think that was the only time he hung up the phone. “

A hilarious conversation, but surreal since I am a legend had already achieved an excellent result at the box office. The film is set in 2012, in New York, where a terrible virus has infested the entire population, turning them into zombies. The brilliant virologist Robert Neville is trying to develop a vaccine against this virus, as he is the only human left to survive.

Will Smith will return to theaters very soon with A Winning Family – King Richard, in which he plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena. The film will be released on January 13, 2022.