“I am much more important than them”

Roger Waters does not have his tongue in his pocket. Currently on tour, the rocker presents to the North American public his new show “This Is Not A Drill”, loaded with political messages. Former bassist of Pink Floyd sings there in particular the tubes of the group in which he knew the glory, like “Another Brick in the Wall” or “Wish You Were Here”. The public is much more attentive to what I said today, much more than before he explains in an interview for the Canadian daily The Globe and Mailnot hesitating to tackle in passing his former comrades from Pink Floyd: And also, I say it more clearly than I used to because now I’m not constrained by the rock band I was in. They always tried to distract me from my natural instinct, which is to tell the truth. .

“I have no idea who The Weeknd is”

For Roger Waters, who gave two concerts at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on July 8 and 9, one question remains: What is interesting (…) is that none of the Toronto newspapers sent journalists to review my concerts. . What Brad Wheeler, the journalist of the Globe and Mail, replies that the very evening of his concert took place in the same city the premiere of the world tour of The Weeknd, which his editorial staff had privileged. So the Roger Waters show was not the biggest in town tonight he points out. Ironically, the Canadian star’s concert was canceled only a few hours before the event. An editorial choice that Roger Waters has trouble understanding: But [celui de] The Weeknd has been cancelled. And my concert was over two evenings (…) wouldn’t it have been possible to criticize his concert one evening and mine the next? . All before giving his opinion on the star behind the hits “Blinding Lights” or “Save Your Tears”: I have no idea who The Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People told me he was a big star. Well, good luck him, I have nothing against him .

If the journalist explains that he doesn’t do as many concert reviews as he would like, Roger Waters is sorry: I’m not trying to make it a personal attack, I’m just saying it seems weird to me. . And the English musician has a definite opinion on the two biggest pop stars from Toronto: And, by the way, with all due respect to The Weeknd, Drake or any of them, I’m much, much, much more important than they’ll ever be, no matter how many billions of streams they have. There are things that are fundamentally important to all of our lives . The message got through!