“I am much more important than them”

Now 78 years old, Roger Waters has apparently lost none of his former fervor. While touring the United States, the co-founder of the rock group Pink Floyd attacked Drake and The Weekndwho had not yet asked for anything.

A rock legend clashes with Canadian artists

Interviewed by The Globe and Mailrock legend Roger Waters made it clear not only that he had never heard of The Weeknd, but that he didn’t really consider Drake either. Annoyed at being in concert in Toronto and not seeing any critics on site to write a paper on his performance, the veteran will receive as proof from his interviewer an answer that will make him rise in the towers: “I hate to question a conspiracy theory, but your gig wasn’t the biggest that night in town. I was assigned to cover The Weeknd’s concert at the Rogers Centre. »

The answer will be without pity towards the interpreter of Blinding Lights : “But The Weeknd concert was cancelled. And my gig was over two nights. I have no idea who The Weeknd is because I don’t listen to much music. People told me he was a great singer. Well, good luck to him. I have nothing against him. Wouldn’t it have been possible to see his show one night and mine another night? […] I’m not looking to go into personal attack. […] And, by the way, with all due respect to The Weeknd, or Drake, or any of them, I’m much, much, much more important than any of them will ever be, regardless of how many billions of streams they accumulate. » The message got through.