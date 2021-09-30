I Am Nobody: the film to (re) discover in streaming with Bob Odenkirk – Shows

by DAMIANO PANATTONI – As soon as he learned of Bob Odenkirk’s hospitalization, he felt seriously ill on the set of the last season of Better Call Saul, we strongly hoped it would not go away before its time. Quite simply, it wouldn’t have been right. Yet another slap in the face, yet another absurdity of a wretched life that, often and willingly, takes away the best, leaving us the bad weed. This time around, however, things got in the right direction, and when son Nate tweeted that Dad Bob was recovering, he breathed a sincere sigh of relief. The head, at that moment, had immediately gone to the last (great) interpretation of the actor, that is in I am noone (Nobody, original title) directed by the Russian Ilya Najšuller, who had already amused us a lot in the underrated Hardcore!, dated 2015.

In the film – found on CHILI – Bob plays Hutch Mansell, a meek and ordinary family man. Two children, a wife, an office job, routine. But things are destined to change: one night a couple of thieves enter the house and Hutch, although he could intervene, lets the criminals escape. Frustration rises, the family almost denies him and something simmers in the man. Old torments come back to the surface, his true nature re-emerges, dormant and repressed until that moment. So, setting out on the trail of the thieves, he runs into a group of Russians who are harassing a girl. The anger mounts, the sense of justice becomes blinding and Hutch ends up giving vent to all the repressed violence, sending the thugs to the hospital. Too bad, however, that the boys are linked to a drug lord, intent on taking revenge for the wrong suffered. But it is a difficult revenge to carry out, because our Hutch is far from the quiet man he claims to be.









Despite I am noone is written by Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter of the saga of John Wick, is wrong to believe that the film could be another revenge movie copied-and-pasted on the form and measure given by Keanu Reeves. The reason? Simple: Bob Odenkirk is not Reeves, and his acting and obviously physical strings are diametrically different: Bob / Hutch is first of all a nobody, the exaltation of normality, the ordinary, the comfort zone. And above all, he is one who does not dodge blows but knows how to collect them. Resist, resist, resist – it seems to be his motto -, resist life and resist punches, wait for the right moment, recharge your adrenaline and then deliver the winning blow, so similar to that last word said by those who are used to and fed up to live in the shadows.

It may seem trivial, but the film by Ilya Najšuller under the exaggerated, sometimes comical and action-packed blanket (and here we return to Bob Odenkirk, an exceptional performer able to blend perfectly with any type of film), hides a story from multiple readings. Hutch Mansell is us when we face daily challenges every morning, we are when we try to make our voices heard, it is always us when we understand that it is time to stop self-pity and try to regain that control necessary to be truly at peace with ourselves. This does the protagonist of I am noone, tries to escape from his nature but realizes that no repression is healthy and constructive. Better to accept what one is, accepting the consequences. Whatever they are …









