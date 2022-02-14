I am not and will never be an MPM or “Procedurally Modified Doctor”

by Mirka Cocconcelli

11 FEB – Dear Director,

I would like to expose the “11 critical elements” that, in my opinion, feed the inevitable “cupio dissolvi” of the health system and, unfortunately, of its employees in the sloth of the previous, current and future political class!





1) Politics should understand that it is a priority to encourage professional health capital, while currently demotivating it, with salaries blocked for years, with worsening working conditions, with a conspicuous hemorrhage of staffing equipment and with numerous health workers suffering from burn out, or worse, infected or dead from SARS COV 2 (368 doctors have died x COVID and the category of health technicians is the one most affected by infections with 37.4% of the reports, 3 out of 4 cases are women. Data from the quarterly INAIL bulletin ).





I wonder, which company with 603,856 employees, how health care acts, for decades, only on general costs and does not care about the working conditions and the “satisfaction” of its employees?





For years, everyone and I mean everyone (intellectuals, journalists, politicians, DGs, Managers & C.) have been authorized to teach us how to care and we are prey to inadequate “bureaucrats / guiding lines” that severely limit our professional autonomy, sacrificing it on the altar of an inadequate appropriateness that harms the sick and cages the doctor.

In my opinion, this health care debacle began in 1992 when certain politicians wanted to transform hospitals into companies and, therefore, absolute priority was given to all the terms specific to companies: “Budget, cost / quality ratios, performance bonuses, tariffs, spending caps, etc “, but the hospital is not a company, it must not produce profit, at least not only, it must produce health!

A hospital must not only be efficient, it must above all be effective! I claim that I do not want to be an MPM (Procedurally Modified Doctor), the one who try to realize the many bureaucrats / guidelines who oppress me with absurd guidelines, difficult to put into practice, therefore I hate administered medicine, with a tyranny of guidelines at the service of an exaggerated economy combined with the system of reimbursement for benefits (DRG) that clashes with the effective therapeutic satisfaction of the doctor and the clinical needs of the patient.

2) For decades we have been talking about a disproportionate increase in litigation, the result: exponential increase in insurance premiums and defensive medicine, with a shortage of specialists in the surgical branches. The culture of the perennial search for the culprit has led and will not lead anywhere because the real culprit is the inadequate organizational system that allows working conditions for “Cayenne convicts” and that misleads you.

3) For years we have been saying that specialists are an endangered race and politicians / administrators have done nothing to counter the bleeding of 45,000 doctors in 5 years. The alarm is even greater after 10 years, when 33,392 general practitioners and 47,284 hospital doctors will retire, for a total of 80,676.

Add to this the lack of vocations (evidenced by the recent ANAA censuses) in numerous specialist societies and denounced by the Free Specializing Association, from which it emerges that some surgical specialties (Orthopedics, Obstetrics, General Surgery) and emergency, are scarcely attractive. and therefore avoided like the plague of Manzoni memory.

4) We have been talking about contracts blocked in the PA for years, the result: the birth of cooperatives that enslave and precarious doctors with a view to a new 4.0 gangster, resulting in the flight of young specialists abroad, when the Italian State to train a doctor spends around 200,000 euros; the cost of a Ferrari! The young doctors, sons of Erasmus, choose to abandon a country that underpays them, that enslaves them, demotivates them without clear career prospects and subjected to the various technocrats and bureaucrats who “drop” from above rules and guidelines that are difficult to apply in the everyday life of any hospital,

5) For years we have been talking about excessive bureaucratization of the medical profession which has reduced the doctor to a simple “Monsieur Travet”. This type of management policy has led to the disqualification of highly specialized healthcare personnel, who have to take on secretarial / administrative tasks that have nothing to do with their qualifications, impoverishing the time dedicated to treatment, creating frustrations and demotivations, related to to professional de-qualification. Dear colleagues, it is a fact that we have lost prestige, authority and bargaining power!

6) For years we have been talking about inadequate specialist medical training when it would be essential to increase funding for hiring. As far as pre / post graduate training is concerned, the time has come for a global reform through a training / work contract to be carried out starting from the 5th-6th year of medicine involving aspiring doctors, in a network of teaching hospitals that are not only university clinics, but also public, private accredited and religious hospitals,

7) Hospital doctors / local doctors have been signing a check for 500 million euros for years, representing the value of 15 million or more of unpaid overtime hours per year,

8) We have been signing a 1 billion euro bill for years which corresponds to the turn-over block which resulted in an average age of medical managers of about 55 years, which in turn led to a shortage in staffing of about 10 thousand doctors, with growing difficulties in covering the guard duty, hoping that no one will NEVER get sick or become pregnant,

9) For years we have been denouncing the exhausting shifts of the few doctors left, forced to work in contravention of safety regulations in the workplace and failure to comply with compensatory rest.We work with increasing difficulties, often the shifts exceed 36/48 hours continuous that are absolutely illegal, with no respect for rest and moreover, hundreds of days of holidays accumulate that cannot be enjoyed, or worse, are blocked

10) We have been asking for years to be recognized as a demanding activity, for the entire category of surgeons, as a “heavy” activity. The recognition of strenuous activity is a health issue that MUST be resolved as a matter of priority!

11) Finally, the icing on the cake: the question of the acquisition, by health professionals, of ECM credits, in the midst of the pandemic, with obvious staff cuts, with staff exhausted by double and triple shifts, with infected staff, with holidays blocked, with countless hours of overtime, unpaid, well, in full pre-intra and post Covid chaos, someone comes to mind the unhealthy idea of ​​tying credits with professional liability insurance, when health professionals are not even guaranteed those 4 weekly hours of compulsory training, provided for in the contract! We are delirious!

Do you even get to sanction / penalize those who do not reach the number of educational credits required by law? Well then, let’s start sanctioning the health companies and the NHS and SSR entities that incorporate the training hours into the assistance activity. We begin to accredit and evaluate as ECM the activity carried out in each specialist department, the reading of a scientific magazine, the maintenance of specialist skills, the tutoring activity, the outpatient activity of each healthcare professional, the teaching activity, the welfare activity carried out throughout the pandemic period and all other assistance activities that took place, despite Covid, in total shortage of staff!

How much can the apprenticeship that health professionals have done in the field during the Covid pandemic be worth in ECM points? Other than FAD courses with the most imaginative / whimsical titles to grab ECMs that add nothing to my competence / knowledge, while taking away precious hours from my rest and forcing me, at 10 in the evening, to complete absurd questionnaires that add nothing to my training!

I think exactly like Dr. Matteo Piovella, President of the Italian Ophthalmological Society who stated: “… Everyone knows that the issue of ECM and the attempt of the State to govern – both in content and in forms and in economic management – the continuing education of doctors has proved to be a real failure. Furthermore, no one really checks the quality of the training that is offered to healthcare professionals: expensive and useless coaches have been created and continuing medical training has become a useless tax and ineffective”.

We all have in mind the nurse slumped on the keyboard, the bedsores on the faces of colleagues, the diaper rash under the water-repellent suit, as, for the 12-14 hours of continuous guard, they were unable to carry out normal functions physiological and now, who administers / governs us how rewards them? Daring to ask the same exhausted staff for further sacrifices to eliminate waiting lists, while the “circus” political class is practicing in an unhealthy little theater completely detached from everyday reality.

All health personnel deserve respect because they are tired of being considered “slaughter fodder” and I believe that to resolve the health issue, the time has come for a new humanism where health professionals can be put in a position to treat the sick and not just the disease, Patch Adams asserted: “We have to dive into people, navigate the sea of ​​humanity.”

Dr. Mirka Cocconcelli

Orthopedic surgeon

Honorary member of Obiettivo Ippocrate





February 11, 2022

