“I am not very normal”: Lucerito Mijares speaks for the first time about what it has been like to grow up with fame

Lucerito Mijares who has managed to conquer the hearts of the public with his charisma and talent despite not having made his official release as an artist, spoke for the first time about what it has been like for her to grow up surrounded by cameras and with the attention of the press all the time, being the daughter of two of the most beloved artists in Mexico, Lucero and Manuel Mijares.

“I think that from a very young age I am very used to (what fame entails), for me this is like a normal life because I think I’m not a very normal girl (laughs). I have some not so normal parents, but I’m a little used to it“, Said the 17-year-old girl in an interview for the magazine Who during the special performance of the Torch Song montage, at the Milan Theater in Mexico City.

Lucerito Mijares has shared the stage with his parents

Photo: Instagram @lucerito_mijares_hogaza

Lucerito Mijares He acknowledges that being in this environment, criticism and negative comments towards him are constant but he tries not to take them seriously because it is more the affection he receives from people.

“Sometimes the bad comments (on social networks) were rare, but they don’t affect me much”he mentioned.

When asked if it has been easy being the daughter of Lucero and Mijaresthe young woman mentioned: “I don’t know because I haven’t lived any other way, I always have. My life hasn’t been normal.”

Lucerito dreams of returning to musical theater, after being invited to “Cage of the crazy,” I would love, I think it’s one of the things I dream of doing and hopefully one day, if my parents allow me, “he added. .

Lucero supports her daughter’s talent

Lucero in the same meeting with the press revealed that it does not bother her that her daughter follows in her footsteps in the entertainment industry, because she and her ex-husband Manuel Mijares will always support her in her dreams.

“We support her very much, but we don’t know what fate will bring; a career today is very different from what it was like 40 years ago when I started”, detailed.

Lucero and Mijares are proud of their daughter Lucerito’s talent

Photo: Instagram @lucerito_mijares_hogaza

“See her do what she likes, just like her brother, do what they want and perform in what they like, they definitely have our support in everything”, concluded the “Bride of America”.