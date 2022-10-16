“I am of extreme emotions, without middle ground”

She has been an actress practically all her life. The first time she got in front of a camera she was about to turn three years old. She did it as a younger version of her also famous sister Dakota, four years older than her, whom she has over time surpassed in height and in luck when choosing projects. Elle Fanning is funny and she still blushes in interviews.

At 24 years old, he knows his ground. That is why she is involved in production tasks that assure her good roles and projects and she has plans to direct one day. She confesses to being “of extreme emotions, without middle ground”. She also that she has her own opinions of hers and no problem sharing them.

“My career consists of playing pretend and, as I have done since I was little, I live in my imagination”

A healthy ambitious woman, a fearless woman, a woman who wants to visualize herself in a big future. “My career consists of playing pretend and, as I have done since I was very little, it has allowed me to live in my imagination. I am not afraid to dream and take risks,” she comments.

We have seen her as a guest character in countless series, such as Aurora de maleficent (2014) and its sequel (2019); as a young Cate Blanchett in The curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), and as her daughter in Babel (2006)… He has worked with Sofia Coppola (the seduction2017) , has a project with Javier Bardem and another, The Nightingale, in which, if nothing goes wrong, because he accumulates delays, he will share the poster for the first time with his sister Dakota (for now they already have a production company together). “We have a very, very close relationship. We balance each other out,” she says.





Sylvia Marti

Now Elle triumphs on television with The Great, an irreverent vision of Catherine the Great with a language and script that is more colloquial than historical and with a very British sense of humour. “Regardless of what kind of character she’s playing, I always try to have empathy. I learn about myself with each character I play.”

Elle Fanning triumphs on television with ‘The Great’, an irreverent vision of Catherine the Great Paco Rabanne

You have worked with many directors: Sally Potter, Sofia Coppola, Mélanie Laurent, Haifaa al-Mansour… What is it like to be on a shoot directed by women? Do you plan to direct one day?

I love being on a shoot with other women. They create an enabling environment for all of us to thrive. And yes, I want to direct and I know that one day I will.

Do you like to express yourself with the clothes you wear?

Totally. I go through phases, and my mood often dictates what I wear.

You are a fashion icon. Who are your references?

Grace Kelly, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Alexa Chung, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and Marilyn Monroe.

How does it feel to put on the fantastic costumes of Catherine the Great?

Sharon Long is our amazing costume designer, and getting to wear her designs is a dream come true. The thought and care that she puts into each style is incredible. The coronation dress that I got to wear in season two is my favorite outfit.

On weekends I like to go to a local produce market and cook, it calms me down a lot”

How do you unwind after a busy week?

On weekends I like to go to a local produce market and think about what dishes I will make. Cooking calms me down a lot. If it’s midweek, after work I take a long bath and watch a reality show!

What kind of role is the hardest for you to play?

Each role is, in its own way, a challenge. Lately I have alternated between drama and comedy. The latter definitely contributes to a happier work environment, but the pacing and timing in comedy is incredibly difficult.

Have you ever used perfume to get into a character?

I’ve heard of actors doing it, which I find very interesting.

I learn about myself with every character I play.”

What is the first smell you remember?

I remember mixing all my grandmother’s perfumes. I felt very adult spraying perfume on myself.

Do you remember your first perfume?

Yes. It was extremely sweet. I wore it all through high school. It was the classic teenage scent and she probably used too much.

What does the Paco Rabanne brand mean to you?

Paco Rabanne is avant-garde and carefree. A somewhat flirtatious and mischievous brand, which I love. I think a Paco Rabanne woman is one who doesn’t try too hard. She is natural and sophisticated.

The bottle of ‘Fame’, the new perfume by Paco Rabanne aa

The Paco Rabanne woman

natural and sophisticated

“I love the notes of jasmine and mango. It is a very fresh perfume and can be worn day or night”, says Elle de fame. “For me, perfume represents strength and elegance. “I hope that whoever gets fame feel safe and charged with energy”, she wishes. Mango of 100% natural origin, jasmine from Grasse, sandalwood, vanilla and a very creamy incense of the brand are the most outstanding notes of it. But we must also talk about the bottle, very groundbreaking. It is the feminine and sophisticated version of Phantomwith a dress with silver discs, piercings and the typical black glasses of the stars. fameby Paco Rabanne, EDP 80 ml, 128 euros

