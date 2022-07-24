“I am perfect as I am”, the message that Selena Gómez sends to break stereotypes

“I am perfect just the way I am”, the message that Selena Gómez sends to break stereotypes. | Special: Instagram Selena Gomez.

“I am perfect as I am”, Selena Gómez’s message sends to break stereotypes. Like most celebrities, the actress and singer, who turned 30 yesterday, has been a victim of unattainable beauty standards and that has motivated her to talk about it, stating that each person is beautiful and perfect in their own way. her.

For the former Disney star, a defining moment in her life came in 2015, after she starred on the cover of Revival magazine, because the central theme was her weight, since the industry imposed stereotypes on herbut also a certain part of the public expected him to fulfill them and show off a “perfect” silhouette.

From that moment on, the interpreter of “icecream” Y “Same old love” decided to focus on her to be well. As part of this, he openly talked about his fight against lupus (an autoimmune disease) and that it even involved a kidney transplant, stating that it is a situation that affects his health, well-being and weight.

Although it has been complex because she is an internationally recognized artist, she has remained faithful to her self-love; largely due to since 2017 she moved away from what hurt her: social networks. Certainly he uses them and is present in them, but his life does not revolve around them.

In fact, in an interview at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez took the opportunity to talk about how dangerous and harmful social media can be. And she expressed that since he got away from the internet, he is happier because “I am more present, I connect more with people.”

Later, in 2020, he had an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine and expressed that his weight “fluctuates a lot” and this taught him from an early age that there will always be negative comments and she has to let them go so they don’t hurt her. And for her it is a daily exercise and therefore whenever she can, the opportunity presents itself, she approaches the subject with total naturalness and spontaneity.

One of his most recent statements was through his stories of tiktok, since she sarcastically said that she wants to be skinny, but her love for food is greater. “I’m trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and had four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich.” And the closing of the video was the best because she ended by saying “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight. I am perfect as I am”.

Through this type of videos and publications, Selena Gómez sends a message about the importance of breaking stereotypes and only focus on self love because it is the pillar of a healthy, wholesome and fulfilling life.