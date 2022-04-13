“I am perfect just the way I am”

More and more celebrities and well-known faces are raising their voices in favor of real bodies and making it clear that they will not give in to industry pressure to maintain unrealistic female beauty standards. Camila Hair is a clear example of this, and another singer who has made her position clear on several occasions is Selena Gomez.

Tired of the comments and criticism generated by her appearance and weight, the singer and actress sent a message that is an allegation of self-love that is impossible not to applaud.

It was through a TikTok video that Selena with the naturalness and spontaneity that characterizes her says: “I have been trying to stay thin but I have gone to Jack in the Box and I have ordered four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.

She then reflects that it doesn’t really matter if she gains or loses weight, because in reality the criticism is always there, whether it’s because she’s too thin, too fat, or because something doesn’t suit her. And to everyone who talks about her physical appearance, Selena says: “I’m perfect just the way I am.” Brava!

I don’t care about my weight because people think about it anyway

This message was highly applauded in the virtual sphere, where it is increasingly common to find this type of argument in favor of real bodies and self-acceptance among female celebrities and artists. Of course, messages that do not fall on deaf ears and that are always appreciated, especially for their followers younger.

After posting this viral video on her TikTok and having it shared by her fans on other platforms, Selena celebrated herself by dancing “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran. Ole!

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.