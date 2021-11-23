I am Poldo, a dog born hunter. But now I am redeemed and I like it

I was born to hunt. The predatory instinct runs through my veins. Everyone tells me. Of course, instead, of dead birds I would have preferred truffles or something palatable to my nostrils, even a simple crunchy would have been fine, but I immediately got used to my role as a hunter. I was born to hunt.

I would also have preferred a soft kennel lying at the foot of the sofa at home instead of the box, but I am a hunter. Everyone tells me. No fuss, I have hunting in my blood and a kennel in the woods.

I have not had many experiences in my life, I have not stolen a sock, I have not munched a bone, I have not played with children and I have not been lying in the sun lounging around; I grew up thinking that I would like nothing more than hunting.





I was born to a loving mother and a somewhat careless father who was not a true hunter; but my innate instinct for hunting manifested itself immediately giving great satisfaction to my four-legged and two-legged parents.

Shortly thereafter, I was snatched from my family and handed over to a family of hunters. They all told me that it would be the best choice, that I would not have a more suitable destination to develop my senses as a hunter. And that this new experience would have made me much better than my father who, on the other hand, did not like hunting and was the shame of all our race.

My new life began very early with a really fast pace: I got up very early, I went to the countryside, I had learned not to suffer from gun shots anymore. Of course it wasn’t easy: with every shot my ears hurt, my legs trembled and my heart was pounding. I thought I was dying.

But over time, hunt after hunt, my eardrums had become real hunter’s eardrums.

I understood that after each shot I would have to bring the game back to receive some food and a lot of gratitude.

At first it bothered me a little bit to bring that dead bird back to my owner, but then I was rewarded with such affection that I felt great. I was born to hunt.

Six winters and six summers followed one another. We were waiting anxiously for September, the month in which the hunt would open, in order to be able to go more and more frequently to the countryside. I was now a young adult of nearly six, proud of my achievements. I was not a lazy man but I was a real hunter.

At a certain point, for completely mysterious reasons, although I continued to bring the prey back to my owner, he got tired of me and decided to abandon me.

I was disoriented and confused. What will I have done wrong? I had gotten used to gunshots, dead birds, woke up in the middle of the night without a word, waded rivers, and had given up on a pillow and a family life. I was a hunter, but nevertheless I was abandoned.

Fortunately, a man who often came to the country and who knew my heart, decided to take me home with him.

My life changed again: I wasn’t sure if it was changing for the better or for the worse. Whether my abandonment was the result of a failure or a whim of a man whom I apparently had not come to know. This new two-legged master seemed sweet and patient to me.

He accepted my rejections, my long faces, my bad mood.

My new life at home seemed like a punishment to me. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart leaping in my chest because I still had the shots from the rifle in my ears. I woke up disoriented and couldn’t tell if I was still in the garage in the countryside or in a new house.

Gradually, thanks to a big heart that repaired mine, I learned to trust again and to love again.

It is really true that sometimes life takes away, but other times it gives back, and I really like this second life of mine. I am Poldo, a redeemed hunter.