I am positive for covid, what should I do? The guide – Chronicle

Florence, March 23, 2022 – Omicron 2 is very contagious, experts say. However, the symptoms are usually quite mild: some fever, headache, sore throat, cold and intestinal disorders. But what to do if yes, it is positive to a tampon? Here’s what you need to know.

Positive to a DIY tampon

If you have any symptoms or have been in contact with someone who tested positive, there are those who resort to DIY tampon, of those purchased at the supermarket or pharmacy. If the result is positive, you need to get in immediately home insulationbut the test must be repeated, to be done (antigenic or molecular) at the ASL or accredited centers.

Positive to a swab made in a pharmacy, at the ASL or an accredited center

In this case the report will be sent directly to the regional system for registration by the pharmacy, local health authority or accredited. After a few hours from the result of the swab, via email, the ASL sends the measure of isolation with the directions to follow. It is also possible to receive a phone call from the Local Health Authority in the following hours.

What to do if the provision of initiation of isolation does not arrive

If after a maximum of 48 hours you do not receive an email, a phone call or a text message from the ASL, you must fill in the ‘Self-assessment’ questionnaire available at referticovid.sanita.toscana.it to initiate the automatic initiation and end of isolation measures. The self-assessment questionnaire is accessed with a simple registration of name, surname and health card number, or, for those in possession of a digital identity, with Spid, Cns. If in the questionnaire you indicate that you have symptoms, even mild ones, once cured you must enter the date of the end of symptoms to then receive, after the negative result of the swab, the provision of termination of isolation.

How long does the isolation last

The person tested positive must stay in isolation at home 10 days if not vaccinated or vaccinated with two doses for more than 4 months. If you have three doses or less than 4 months have passed since the second dose, the isolation days are 7 (of which at least three without symptoms). The control swab to determine the end of isolation, based on your vaccination status, must be done on the seventh or tenth day starting from the next day when the positive swab is performed.

ASL recommendations for isolation

For those who are positive, among the recommendations to be observed are the maintenance of the state of isolation until further notice, prohibition of social contactsprohibition of travel or travel, obligation to remain reachable for surveillance activities, avoid close contacts with cohabitants, even if wearing the surgical mask, maintaininghand hygiene washing them often with soap and water or alcoholic solutions, sneezing or coughing into a disposable handkerchief or with the elbow bent, throw the used handkerchiefs in a bin, which must be closed immediately after use, and wash your hands, ventilate often environments to facilitate the exchange of air, wear a surgical maskoften clean surfaces and furnishings.

How close contacts should behave

Family members and people who have come in contact with the positive, if they are asymptomatic and are not vaccinated or have received only one dose of the vaccine, or have received two less than 14 days or more than 120 days must observe a 5-day quarantine and then, once they have done a rapid or molecular antigneous test that certifies the negativity, they can return to the community, to school or work. If symptoms attributable to Sars-Cov-2 infection occur during the five days, immediate diagnostic testing is recommended. Furthermore, it is mandatory to wear FFP2 protective devices for 5 days from the end of the precautionary quarantine period. The asymptomatic subjects who instead did theat third dosereceived two doses in the previous 120 days or healed within 120 days, they must observe 5 days of self-monitoring from the last contact with the positive case and wear FFP2 masks for at least 10 days from the last exposure to the case. A rapid or molecular antigen test is scheduled for the detection of Sars-Cov-2 at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last close contact with subjects confirmed positive for Covid. 19. If the person who first tested positive in the family cannot isolate himself from other family members, the quarantine of the latter starts from date of the negative buffer of the first.

How to dispose of waste

Abandoned the red bags, the waste of those in quarantine or positive for Covid must be packed in double bag, one inside the other (no condominium bags), suspending separate waste collection. In the case of “door to door” collection, the bag must be displayed when the collection of residual waste is foreseen in the Alia calendar not differentiable: users are advised not to use the bin supplied, but to expose the bag directly outside their home in order to facilitate operations. In areas where collection is carried out with roadside containers (bins or underground stations), the bag must be placed in the Alia container dedicated to non-differentiable residual waste. For more information, contact your waste manager.

Which buffer to do at the end of the insulation

After 7 or 10 days of isolation it is possible to make a tampon molecular or antigenic at ASL centers or general practitioners’ clinics, pediatricians, pharmacies, voluntary associations or accredited private medical centers. The doctor’s prescription caring.

When the green pass arrives

In the presence of a positive buffer the green pass is blocked and will be automatically reactivated when the certificate of healing. Reactivation can usually take a while up to 48 hours. As a rule, after a positive swab and subsequent negative swab, carried out on schedule, the ASL is sent via email end of isolation certificate (liberation or healing) that allows you to return to work or school. If it does not arrive within 24 hours, it is necessary to fill in the evaluation questionnaire on referticovid.sanita.toscana.it again. The ordinance of the Tuscany Region, however, provides that the positive report of the initial buffer and of that final negative they replace the provision of termination of isolation and you can go back to work or school.