I am Santa Claus, Being the Ricardos, The fury of a man

In December 2021 several exclusives or original films streamed on Prime Video: I am Santa Claus with Gigi Proietti, Encounter with Riz Ahmed, Being the Ricardos with Kidman and Bardem, The fury of a man with Jason Statham.
The December 2021 from Prime Video on the feature film front, it presents two productions Amazon Original and two exclusive, including one in particular dedicated to a milestone in our Italian show business, which left us just over a year ago. In December, some recent film releases will also land on the service that will enrich the offer of the Festivals.
Prime Video, Amazon Original films and December 2021 exclusives
The first of the Amazon Originals of the month is Encounter with Riz Ahmed, directed by Michael Pearce, available December 10: in the story, a Marine must save his two sons from an unidentified threat. Children will be forced to grow up quickly, going through increasingly disturbing and dangerous situations. Octavia Spencer is also in the cast.
It is an Amazon original production too Being the Ricardos (from 21 December) of Aaron Sorkin, where is it Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem bring the true story of Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz, at the center of public opinion between the breaking of taboos and defamations, in a relationship also tormented by the world around them. Between love and profession, Sorkin chooses to tell their complex relationship by focusing on a crucial week for the start of their sycom “Lucy and me“(1951-1957). In the cast there is JK Simmons to report.
The Amazon exclusives are instead represented by the very recent I am Santa Claus by Edoardo Falcone, with Marco Giallini not too successful thief who runs into Santa Claus, brought to the screen by Gigi Proietti at its last appearance. Don’t miss to remember and appreciate the actor who is no longer with us: on the shoot from 6 December.
The Wrath of a Man – Wrath of Man instead it marks the return to collaboration between the director Guy Ritchie And Jason Statham, for a raw action story: Patrick Hill is the employee of Fortico Securities in Los Angeles, on the team that protects armored cars. He seems a beginner, so much so that he learns the rudiments of the trade from his partner Bullet (Holt McCallany), but when the two are ambushed, it will be evident that Patrick is much more experienced than he seems … Jeffrey is also in the cast Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood and Eddie Marsan.
Prime Video, the third-party films on the platform in December 2021
Among the recent theatrical releases, science fiction horror among others lands on Prime Video in December 2021 At Quiet Place II by John Krasinski, with Emily Blunt (from 23), the comedy-sequel Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese (from 25), Stay home by Roan Johnson (from 2), the thriller Security by Peter Chelsom with Marco D’Amore (from 7) e The great silence, new direction by Alessandro Gassmann (from 30).
They are vintage but always to be recovered, especially in the twentieth anniversary of the beginning of the saga, all films in the Harry Potter series, on service from 1 December. We would not forget either, always from the 1st, the humor of Ficarra & Picone with Let’s go to that country And The Hank. From the 23rd, however, Marco Giallini and Alessandro Gassmann have compared two very different styles of teaching in Blissful ignorance.
