‘I am Santa Claus’. Conversation with Edoardo Falcone

Presented as the pre-opening event of the Rome Film Festival, I am Santa Claus from Edoardo Falcone is out on November 3 thanks to Lucky Red, the film tells a different Santa Claus from other times. With Marco Giallini And Gigi Proietti, here at its latest interpretation.

I am Santa Claus by Edoardo Falcone

Ettore, the character played by Marco Giallini resembles a contemporary version of Scrooge’s Christmas carol. In this sense, it seems to me that one of the subtexts of the film is precisely that relating to the saving transformation that is triggered by the encounter with Gigi Proietti’s Santa Claus.

As I thought them both represent a different human archetype Marco represents the man who thinks exclusively of himself, without worrying about the problems of others. He alone exists even in an unhappy way. Gigi is the evolved man who can give without expecting something in return. I am Santa Claus arises from this meeting that goes beyond Scrooge’s speech. That is, we don’t make a specific talk about Christmas, distinguishing between those who love it and those who don’t. Christmas is taken as the setting for a time when people should stop by to appreciate the finer things in life. Including being a better person.

By putting selfishness and its overcoming at the center, you create a link between narration and metaphor, superimposing the physical transformation of Santa Claus on the psychological-spiritual one of Hector. In the end, to become like Santa Claus, you first need an inner change.

Exactly. In fact, for Marco it is like this until this difference occurs. Until the moment he understands the meaning of Gigi’s words and that is that powers are important, but without a true transformation of being they only serve to hurt. These are the pretext to implement an inner change.

The films of Edoardo Falcone

You were talking about two antithetical characters before. In your films you always put on this kind of couple. Yours are in fact a kind of buddy movie.

It was never a deliberate thing, but I realize that after the third film one may have some suspicions. Jousting the stories on two characters stems from the fact that I was fed up with films full of characters, because then it was difficult for me to develop their personalities and psychologies in a full sense. The risk was to put too many things together and turn it all into a sticker album. Then I realize that staging two opposites is functional to tell two different visions of existence.

In terms of how the film ends, it seems to tell, albeit in the background, the handover between two generations of actors: in particular between that of Proietti and the other, of which Giallini and many others are part. The way things went, I am Santa Claus it is even prophetic.

Obviously none of us could have imagined what was going to happen. But this is not to say that the older generations were better than the current ones. Even in the former there were people of a certain type and people of another. It is obvious that today, oppressed as we are by so many things, it also becomes difficult to find our own interiority, because we are engulfed by millions of images, sounds and advertisements, running the risk of losing sight of ourselves.

The noir

Speaking of the film’s registers, it can be said that the tones are those of comedy, but alongside these there is a noir mood that you reinterpret through two faces like those of Marco Giallini and Antonio Gerardi, born in that type of cinema. A choice that allows you to make the so-called dark sides of the story more plausible.

Thank you for what you say, because the big bet of the film is to mix the magic of fantasy with reality. In comedy I always like to refer to the latter to avoid falling into farce and losing empathy with the audience. Even more so in this case in which we are faced with an absolutely absurd story. Having made it live with a surreal look gave us the opportunity to enter the spectator’s heart; therefore the challenge was to make the two aspects coexist. In the end I think I have achieved these units.

In the film you recall one of the great themes of noir such as that of the eternal return in which the protagonist usually tries to leave behind his criminal past. The originality of I am Santa Claus lies in the fact that Ettore has no intention of changing. His years in prison have not stimulated any desire for redemption.

Exactly. The risk of these operations is to ride a certain do-good. The story of I am Santa Claus in itself it is positive, but I wanted to get there through irony, conflict and a slightly irreverent look compared to the usual imagery of Christmas, the one seen in most films. Above all, I was interested in finding an Italian view within a plot that is very American. We are much more ironic and this was the path I was interested in pursuing.

Loading... Advertisements

Three versions

Santa Claus looks a lot at American cinema but contextualizes it within an all-Italian mood. For example, I found it effective that the figure of Santa Claus acts as a trait d’union on three different moments in Ettore’s life. Because it is through the little girl that he reflects on his past, while it is Gigi who makes him question his present, triggering the foundations for a different future. from the usual life. That is, it is as if three different versions of the protagonist go on stage at the same time.

I thank you for these words. Your vision is absolutely interesting and gives credit to the film and the work of those who participated in it.

In this way the film becomes one and three – about Christmas and its spirituality – in the sense that it has the possibility of reaching different audiences, leading to the cinema young and old. Children but also grandparents and parents, each with the possibility of identifying with the characters of the film.

This was the other big bet. I wanted to avoid making a product only for children, also because it is something that does not belong to me. I wanted the boys and the the little ones could have fun, but I aimed above all to achieve a film aimed at adults, capable to touch the child present in each of us. And to do it through the choice of entertainment.

In I am Santa Claus there is a great attention to detail. It did not escape me, for example, when in the opening scene we see Ettore as a child and on his desk a model of a red car, similar to the sleigh used by Santa Claus.

Yes, that’s right, among other things, even the one that at a certain point steals is of the same color. The fact that you have noticed these things is a great satisfaction for me. It is an aspect that we have taken care of in the smallest details; so if anyone notices I’m happy.

Calls and inspirations for Edoardo Falcone

Without revealing too much of the plot, when we see Gigi transform into Santa Claus for the first time, the music that accompanies the mutation seems to come straight from those created by John William for Steven Spielberg’s films. Not to mention the scene in which, unveiling the powers of Santa Claus, we find ourselves in a sort of cave that seems to mention Batman and his batcave.

Well, here we go to the pushed quotationism. On this you are more prepared than me (laughs, ed). I am Santa Claus has an all-round vision, also because, I tell you the truth, it was Lucky Red who offered me to do it. At first I was not very inclined, then I started to think and I realized that I could have a different vision, in which I could continue talking about the topics that interest me, those that allow me to talk about the human being.

You have put together two actors who are characterized by great versatility. Wanting to distinguish, it seems to me that Giallini leaves more room for instinct, while Proietti is more methodical.

The most important thing to say is that writing the film I immediately thought of them. As for the direction of the actors, this is something I really care about. So everything you see, even the apparent naturalness, is due to the great work done with the interpreters. Obviously Marco is a more anarchic character, while the first thing I asked of Gigi was to move away from his imagination to immerse himself in that of the role. So we worked to make it as you see it, tender, humorous, human, and not bubbly. If that had been the case, Gigi Proietti would have been staged in the version of the great performer.

To conclude, I ask you which cinema you like to watch and which inspires you.

Compared to the cinephilia of many directors of my generation used to seeing everything, I have limits. On these I created what I do, in the sense that I am interested in comedy: not only comedy but one with great depth. I love great auteur cinema. I am very attached to the Italian one of the forties, fifties and sixties. My heart stayed there. Then, of course, I also like other things, but I am absolutely far from super heroes, from action movies, from genre cinema. Usually, I’m interested in cinema that it can become catharsis and reflect the condition of the human being.

Read also: ‘I am Santa Claus’ Friendship according to Edoardo Falcone

Alice in the city 2021: the 19th edition of the Festival starts