“I am scared to enter the Presidency”: Gustavo Petro

The president-elect of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, in the framework of a tribute event organized by the Externado University, He showed his most human side and indicated that he is scared to assume the Presidency of the Republic on August 7.

In the same way, in his speech, which he gave before the Externado students, he indicated that if his administration does well, Colombia will do well. Petro in recent weeks has been announcing his cabinet team, which will accompany him for the next four years of his mandate.

“Now many and many of you will be scared and scared to enter a university and I am also scared to enter the Presidency of the Republic,” Petro said in the auditorium of the Externado University.

One of the first tasks of the sports ministry is to get the women’s soccer league established. – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 26, 2022

He also noted: “If things go well for us, Colombia will do well. The government program that we have presented and that we want to develop will bring lessons, questions, debates. In a certain way, what I started as president and what you started as Externado students will show a kind of double path between the academic debate and a practice. There will be critical feedback.”

In the morning hours of this Tuesday, Petro held a high-level meeting with Mireia Villar, resident coordinator of the United Nations in Colombia.

In that meeting, according to sources close to Gustavo Petro, the roadmap between the elected government and the United Nations was discussed, regarding the upcoming UN General Assembly. Topics related to zero hunger, climate change, peace and migration were also discussed.

On the other hand, last weekend, the president-elect, Gustavo Petro, through his Twitter account, invited the Colombian people next Sunday, August 7, to the inauguration of his government in the city of Bogotá and asked the Colombians to attend that day in the center of the capital to enjoy an explosion of culture and joy.

“I am waiting for the people of Bogotá and Colombia, this August 7 in the center of Bogotá. Each square and square in the center will have an explosion of culture and joy. All the streets, squares of the center will be filled with the owner of the State: the people” Gustavo Petro pointed out.

I await the people of Bogota and Colombia, this August 7 in the center of Bogota. Each square and square in the center will have an explosion of culture and joy All the streets, squares of the center will be filled with the owner of the State: the people. pic.twitter.com/JlGCMaPQ2y – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 24, 2022

After several meetings, it was determined that the inauguration of the elected president Gustavo Petro and his new cabinet will take place in the Plaza de Bolívar, with capacity for 40,000 attendees, and the rest of the people will be located on the Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

It is worth mentioning that the president-elect wants 100,000 people to attend his inauguration on August 7, a figure never before seen in the inauguration of a president.

SEMANA learned that in the Historical Pact they trust that a very important figure from the Joe Biden government will attend. Some believe it could be Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, or Kamala Harris herself, Vice President.

Nevertheless, Some names of world leaders who confirmed their attendance at said event are already known. As reported by Caracol Radio, There are already nine confirmed leaders and heads of state.

In the next few days, King Felipe VI of Spain will visit Colombia to accompany Gustavo Petro in possession. Presidents Gabriel Boric, from Chile; Pedro Castillo, from Peru; Guillermo Lasso, from Ecuador; Luis Abinader, from the Dominican Republic, Luis Arce, from Bolivia; Mario Abdo Benitez, from Paraguay; Eugene Rhuggenaath, from Curaçao; Laurentino Cortizo, from Panama, and Xiomara Castro, from Honduras.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, on the other hand, will not attend. Félix Ulloa, vice president of the Central American country, is confirmed in his representation. On the Mexican side, the visit of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not yet been defined and a delegate is expected to attend. Foreign ministers from Palestine and Portugal will attend. Government delegates are expected to attend from the United Kingdom and Ireland.