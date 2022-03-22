‘I am stronger than ever’, says Ismael Rescalvo, who does not think about resigning from Emelec after his second defeat in the 2022 LigaPro | National Championship | sports

Three weeks ago it was impossible to think that Emelec was going to have a football downturn, due to the good level he had shown at the start of this LigaPro campaign. However, it happened, to the point that with the defeat (1-2) this Monday against Delfín, the fans on social networks ask for the departure of the Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo, something that the DT does not think about.

Rescalvo added his second consecutive loss this season (the first was 2-0 away against Gualaceo) with Bombillo and begins to be relegated from first place in the tournament, because he was stuck with 7 points and in third place ( leader Barcelona has 13).

Given this, the Spanish coach highlighted: “I have been in worse situations and I have always come out ahead, this time it will not be the exception, first because I have the ability to change these situations. I think that if I’m a coach it’s because of that, the day I think differently I’ll dedicate myself to something else, but in the meantime I’m stronger than ever”.

“When we won there was also criticism (from the fans), which I respect but do not share; the same in the press, that there are criteria a little out of place, but I am convinced that with this squad we will get out of this bad moment, ”said the 40-year-old Spaniard, who has been in charge of the electrics for 34 months.

He also added: “The players and the coaching staff, what a command, are very convinced that we can quickly reverse this situation to get back on stage.”

Regarding the duel against Delfín, Rescalvo explained: “We had opportunities to get into the game with an option to draw (when the duel was 0-1), but the second came and everything got complicated, despite everything we did not stop fighting”.

The next date of the national championship will be played in eleven days, after the matches that close the qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Emelec will play again at the Capwell stadium and its rival will be Liga de Quito, which is in second place in the standings with 10 units. (D)