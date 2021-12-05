I am stunned, this is ignorance

Greta Beccaglia, the young sports journalist harassed on live TV, denounces how they are trying to make her pass as a victim and guilty: “They tell me that I am a bitch, bitch, that I destroyed the life of a man, that I I am looking for it “.

It’s called ‘secondary victimization’: it happens when the victim of a crime – or sexual harassment, as in the case of Greta Beccaglia, the young journalist groped two Saturdays ago outside the Empoli stadium – finds herself a victim again, a second time, when she is accused by the media or public opinion. The 27-year-old correspondent of Toscana TV has chosen to report his abuser, the 45-year-old restaurateur from the Marche region Andrea Serrani, on which now hangs the accusation of sexual assault after the slap on the butt, e he does not want to forgive him or withdraw the complaint: “I don’t even want to mention it. I have already done my duty by reporting him, I knew he apologized but I don’t care. His was a serious gesture“.

Around Serrani – who keeps repeating “don’t be a monster“and has decided to disappear from circulation, taking refuge in a secret place and leaving the management of his restaurant to his partner – the solidarity of the community of Chiaravalle is tightening, a town in the Marche region near Ancona where the man lives. The group created on Facebook – “Andrea’s friends and friends“- has exceeded 1200 members and for Monday a maxita flight for women only was organized at Ranocchiaro, the restaurant in Serrani, to show him closeness.

The solidarity expressed in Serrani goes hand in hand with the insults for Beccaglia, to whom the worst epithets are addressed: “I’ve been throwing up all day, haven’t slept – he tells Open – Everything is on my shoulders. They tell me I’m a bitch, bitch, that I destroyed a man’s life, that I was looking for it. All things that hurt. What did I do wrong? I only denounced what happened, I told what happened in those minutes, everything. I will certainly not withdraw the complaint. The judiciary will decide how serious the episode was“.

“Gesture of student spirit in a moment of anger”: the fan of harassment talks to Greta Beccaglia

There are those who dig into Beccaglia’s past and exhibit – to discredit her – his post on Instagram from 2019, in which the young woman had published a photo of a man groping a woman in front of a painting, with his comment “art & love“. Obviously the link between the two situations is non-existent, as the journalist angrily explains:”How can you compare a man who touches his woman, therefore with her consent, in short, a loving couple, to a journalist who is touched by a stranger, obviously without consent, on live TV? I am stunned, this is ignorance and it scares me. It would be like comparing rape to two lovers going to bed“.

Beccaglia would like to turn the page as soon as possible and in fact she has already returned to her post for the midweek Serie A match, outside the Franchi stadium for Fiorentina-Sampdoria: “I don’t want to be remembered as the harassed journalist, I want to learn more and more and continue in my dream“he says confidently in the future. Meanwhile, the other day he received the red ball, a symbol of violence against women, on the sidelines of the Serie B match between Perugia and Vicenza.