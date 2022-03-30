“I am suffering from aphasia, I can no longer act”

Bruce Willis’ family love post –

“To Bruce’s extraordinary fans, as a family, we wanted to let you know that our beloved Bruce has had health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. Consequently, and with much consideration, Bruce he is moving away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really difficult time for our family and we so much appreciate your continued love, compassion and support. We are going through this moment as a strong family unit and wanted to involve his fans because we know how much he means to you, as well as you to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it” and together we plan to do just that. With love, Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. ” .

What is aphasia –

Aphasia is the loss of a learned function and is characterized by the inability to articulate and understand words. A person with aphasia does not understand what is being said and cannot produce complete meaningful sentences that allow communication. Furthermore, he is unable to read, write and do calculations, as writing and arithmetic skills are connected with the function of language. Aphasia is a disease that can only be cured through speech therapy rehabilitation. A therapy that can last several years but the recovery of language is never complete unless there is a slight damage (stroke or brain damage. “In progressive aphasias, however, the treatment is more problematic, because it occurs in subjects with forms of dementia that get worse over time and where there is no treatment protocol.