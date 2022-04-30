“I am the best player in MLS history”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic told ESPN that he is the best player in Major League Soccer history, having spent two years with the LA Galaxy.

The Swedish striker moved to the United States in 2018 after 18 months in the Premier League with Manchester United, which was cut short due to a serious knee injury.

In addition to his quality on the field, Ibrahimovic stood out in MLS for his strong personality and statements. AP

When asked how he felt about his time in MLS, he told ESPN’s Gab & Juls Show: “I’m very happy. I’m very grateful to MLS because they gave me the opportunity to feel alive.”

“But the problem was that I was still too much alive. So I was too good for the whole competition. That’s what I showed. I’m the best that has ever played in MLS and that’s not because of having an ego or trying to show off now. That’s it.” it’s true.

“And when I was there, I enjoyed it. I had a good time. And I liked the way they worked, the way they did marketing things.

“And I think that [jugar en la MLS] it was the best way to come back after my injury. I was in the best condition of my life. And I’m very proud to have played for MLS because they used to tell me that the stadiums are empty when you play in that.

“There weren’t any empty stadiums when I was playing. There were even overbookings, so I can’t complain and I’m very happy I was there.”

Ibrahimovic, 40, is at Serie A side AC Milan, which he joined from the Galaxy in 2020, but has not ruled out a return to MLS in the future, even hinting he could go the way of the Inter owner. Miami, David Beckham, and create your own franchise.

“You never know, maybe one day I’ll be back,” he said. “So to show them how, to remind them what real football is.

“It was like that for two years. They got to see what real football is and I think they’ll never see anything like that before. Maybe I’ll come back and have my own club, you’ll never know.”

The full interview with Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be available as a podcast on Tuesday, May 3.