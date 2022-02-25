“I am the number one target of the enemy”: President of Ukraine assures that over 100 people have already died

Kyiv – the president of UkraineVolodimir Zelensky today reported the death of 137 Ukrainians during the first day of the Russian attack on the country.

“According to preliminary data, unfortunately we have already lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens, ten of them officers. 316 were injured,” said the president in a new address to the nation.

“Today Russia attacked the entire territory of Ukraine. And today our advocates have done a lot,” he said.

“The enemy attacks not only military installations, as he claims, but also civilians. They kill people and turn peaceful cities into military targets. This is vile and will never be forgiven,” he stressed.

Zelensky also denied that he had left Kiev.

“I am in the capital, my family is also in Ukraine,” he stressed.

“According to our information, I am the enemy’s number one target. My family the second. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” he stated.

He also said he had data on sabotage groups sent by Russia to Kiev.

“I ask the Kievites to be careful, to follow the curfew. I remain in the government neighborhood with all those who are necessary for the work of the central government”, he stressed.

Zelensky again regretted that no one had given him a clear answer about Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO.

“We were left alone to defend our State. Who is prepared to fight by our side? I do not see anyone. Who is ready to ensure Ukraine’s accession to NATO? Everyone is scared,” she stressed.

The Ukrainian president said, after hearing that Moscow -despite the military offensive- still wants to talk about the neutral status of Ukraine so that it does not join NATO, that he is not afraid.

“We are not afraid to talk to Russia. We are not afraid to talk about security guarantees for our State. We are not afraid to talk about neutral status. But will we have security guarantees? Which countries will give them to us?” she wondered.

Zelensky argued that right now it is necessary to talk about the “end of this invasion” and a “ceasefire”.