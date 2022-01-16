In the last few hours there has been a lot of discussion about the penalties of the Rome. Against Cagliari he shot Sergio Oliveira, stealing the penalty to Jordan Veretout who was on the pitch. But the Portuguese himself reveals after the match: “Pellegrini was the penalty taker, then he got hurt. I was the second option, so we agreed. I took the ball and scored, but what counts is the victory of Roma and I’m happy about that. ” Pellegrini did not play due to injury, Oliveira thus became the first penalty taker for Roma-Cagliari. He passed it Veretout in hierarchies. But the surprise concerns Pellegrini, who was behind the Frenchman in recent years. Now we will see if the former Porto will rise again in the hierarchies, certainly if they will play it.

Mourinho talked about it like this after the race: “Oliveira? The rigor is not his demonstration of personality, in my opinion. When I was talking about the penalty takers, the five players who were at the table with me all wanted to shoot. Even players like Lorenzo and Jordan who made mistakes. In this sense, having personality and courage to go there is not a problem. He shot well, he scored and we won with that goal. The demonstration of personality is in the team organization. It was important. In the offensive phase he always had criteria, he missed the first pass when he was tired, he played well, very simple, and without the ball he and Jordan did very well the cover in front of Mancini and Kumbulla, they pressed as they wanted and closed it. space. It’s no surprise to me, the Portuguese one is a league I know very well. I never thought it would be possible to have it ”.

