“I am the youngest woman in the race, raised in a garage” – Corriere.it

from Elvira Serra

At 25 in the toughest rally: «I owe my passion to dad. Rainbow helmet against discrimination, like Hamilton ». The message: “” I want to tell other women that they can make it, just as I managed to get here “

The first love is never forgotten. And even if he “blew” it to his sister, he remembers reckless races and unbridled leaps of that era. He was six years old. And Rebecca Busi, a Bolognese from Camignano, was experimenting with admirable precocity what it means to drive her own life: with an electric car. “My father gave it to my sister, Rachel, but she didn’t like it as much as I did,” says the 25-year-old, who is about to become the youngest female driver of the next Dakar, from January 1 to 14 in Saudi Arabia. «I invested everything in myself for this race. I am anxious and above all I do not want to disappoint my dad, Roberto. Also because it is the only sponsor! ».

A passion inherited from his father Rebecca had already enrolled in a Masters in International Business in Barcelona when the opportunity she had been waiting for for some time was created. «I dreamed of doing a rally, but my father didn’t agree. Until, seeing me determined, the only condition was that I compete with a co-driver who owns the car and also a mechanic. In two words: Roberto Musi. So I contacted him, but he was already organized. Then at the end of this summer I saw on Facebook that the rider with whom he was supposed to do the Dakar had retired due to family problems and so I came forward “, she explains from her parents’ home in Camignano, where she returned anticipating the end of the lessons in Spain to avoid the risk of Covid. He continues: «Actually, I owe this passion to my father, who has always done motor racing, including three Rallys of the Pharaohs. I remember one, when I was eight, when I waited for him at the finish line, in Egypt. Paris-Dakar was his dream. Now I will take him to Arabia, where he will follow me in the assistance car ». And it doesn’t scare her to start with such a difficult undertaking. «To participate in unknown smaller three-day rallies, in Italy or Spain, I would have had to spend 13 thousand euros. I preferred to invest in what would have had greater visibility ».

No to discrimination against women From the days when he scoured the electric car to today he has not only driven small cars. “For the age of 18, I asked for the car of my dreams: an Audi S1. Today I have an Audi TT. My father and my uncle collect motorcycles and cars and I grew up in their garage: my favorite is a Lancia Delta Final Edition ». At 18 he started karting. «But my dream remained the rally». She also became passionate about Formula 1, as a spectator: «My legend is Hamilton, but this year I couldn’t help but cheer for Verstappen too». While in the rallies Nasser Al-Attiyah has no rivals: «I met him and he is a really kind and humble person». At the Dakar he will compete with a gasoline-powered Range Rover 3,900. “To prepare, we spent almost ten days in the Moroccan desert with my navigator, at the end of October. Now I train three times a week in the gym, I do two running sessions, I don’t drink alcohol, I have limited sweets, I don’t eat junk food ». Her family has a company of religious articles, but Rebecca thinks about bringing a croissant on board: “You never know.” While the helmet, rainbow like Lewis Hamilton’s, will be a precise declaration of intent: «I want to send a message against all forms of discrimination against women. I would like to say that they can do it too, just as I managed to get to the Dakar. Are you aware of Elodie’s speech in Sanremo when he says that you don’t have to feel up to things, but you have to have the courage to start and then you adjust yourself in the race? It was like that for me too ».