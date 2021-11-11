“I am thinking of the Golden Ball. World Cup? Italy is not the favorite”

Jorginho , guest of the podcast ‘Gringolandia’ on Globo Esporte, has released new statements on the Golden Ball and the World Cup. In 2016 the Brazilian Football Association tried to convince him to choose Selecao “but in the end I chose Italy, I would have been ungrateful“. The midfielder today at Chelsea lived a dream 2021: first the Champions League with the Blues, then the triumph of Wembley with the Azzurri shirt, victories obtained as a protagonist so much so that his name is inevitably linked to the Golden Ball which will be awarded on November 29th. “I try not to create too many expectations but I would be hypocritical to say that I don’t think about it, because it’s impossible. If it happens, great, otherwise I won’t complain. I keep my feet on the ground and focus on other things, and then I still received the best player award from Uefa. It is not for me to say whether or not the Ballon d’Or will arrive but I think it would show that other types of players and their importance are also taken into consideration today. It would be a kind of incentive, it’s as if they said: ‘let’s look at everything, not just the number of goals’“.

Jorginho: “Champions and Europeans are not to be thrown away but the World Cup is the top”

If his 2021 was unforgettable, 2022 could be just as full of joys, both at the club and national level. Chelsea are traveling fast in the Premier League “but a team like ours cannot concentrate on just one goal but must think day after day, game after game, because it has a squad capable of reaching the bottom of all competitions. For example, I have never won the FA Cup yet. We have such a team that, even if the players rotate, the level does not go down.“. But in 2022 there is above all the World Cup in Qatar.”It would not be bad – laughs Jorginho – Certainly the Champions and the European Championships are not to be thrown away but the World Cup is something that goes beyond everything, it is the top. I can’t complain but there is always room for a few more trophies“. The Nations League semifinal defeat against Spain did not affect the enthusiasm in the Azzurri home but Jorginho gets his hands on looking at the World Cup which will be played in a year and for which Italy hopes to qualify as early as Friday. , in the delicate challenge to Switzerland. “We will not be the favorites even if after what we did at Euro2020 we cannot go unnoticed. The defeat with Spain? It was inevitable, we lost after 37 games, with one man down and against the worst team to face when there are ten of us. Among other things, Spain was superior to us at the European Championships, on the pitch I thought ‘my God, time does not pass’. But in the Nations League I didn’t feel those difficulties, it was more balanced, then at these levels it is the episodes that decide. And anyway, we then defeated Belgium, which is first in the Fifa rankings. I believe that Italy can continue to talk about itself and make the country proud“.