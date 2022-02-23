“I am very happy”: Toni Costa, ex of Adamari López, confirms his romance with Evelyn Beltrán

Everything seems to indicate that Toni Costa has decided to overcome her divorce with Adamari López and give herself another chance at love. After several months of being romantically related to the model Evelyn Beltrán, also known as “La Bichota”, he has decided to break the silence.

Before the cameras of the program “Gossip not Like” the Spanish dancer spoke for the first time about his new romance. “I have been busy for a while, I am very calm, very well, so happy. Above all happy”said Adamari López’s ex with a laugh.

When the reporter asked him to say the name of the aforementioned, Toni simply said: “Everyone already knows, yes they already know, do a good search, that’s where things are going”, in reference to Evelyn Beltrán.

Toni Costa in an interview for “Gossip No Like”. Photo: Capture YouTube

Toni Costa would have celebrated Valentine’s Day with his new girlfriend

In recent days we let you know that The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day with a very romantic evening in which their followers on social networks participated.

Through Instagram Stories, Toni and Evelyn shared photos of the Miami Skyview, as well as the gifts they exchanged on this special date.

Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán celebrated Valentine’s Day together

Photo: Instagram Archive

Since last December, the same YouTube program hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain was the first to publish the first photo of Evelyn and Toni which sparked romance rumors in late 2021.