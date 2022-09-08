I am “very powerful”, says Bolsonaro after comparing first ladies in Brazil

The speech offered this Wednesday by the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on the occasion of the Bicentennial of Independence has received innumerable criticisms, from those who ask to accuse him of abuse of power those who highlight the macho tone.

Bolsonaro, who is seeking his re-election in the October 2 elections, assured in his speech in Brasilia that the polls that predict that he will be defeated by the leftist are “lies”. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Experts criticized that he has turned the celebration into an electoral campaign event.

However, it was two other comments that are generating more controversy. Speaking about his qualities and comparing himself with those of his rival, Bolsonaro called on his supporters to compare his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, and Lula da Silva’s, Janja.

“We can make several comparisons, even between first ladies. By my side, a woman of God and active in my life. She is not by my side, often she is in front of me,” she said.

“I have spoken with men who are single: look for a woman, a princess, marry her, to be even happier,” he continued.

Immediately, he assured that he is an “imbrochável”. The word does not exist in the dictionary. It is a neologism created by the president to refer to the sexual performance.

According to the Michaelis dictionary, brochar means “to lose sexual potency; be unable to have sexual intercourse.

The Portuguese newspaper Público pointed out that Bolsonaro used the official bicentennial speech “to ask for votes and defend his virility.” The Argentine newspaper La Nación described it as a “macho” message.

The OGlobo media highlighted that after the president’s words, the Brazilians turned to investigate the meaning of “imbrochavel” and that Google Trends detected a sudden increase in searches after the speech.

However, this is not the first time that Bolsonaro has used that term. In May 2021, in the midst of a wave of opposition protests, he described himself as “immorable, imbrochable and incomprehensible.” At that time, the search for the meaning of “imbrochável” became the most searched word on Google in Brazil in 17 years.

Bolsonaro emphasizes that he is a “very powerful” man.

