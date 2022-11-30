“I am very proud to be Ukrainian” — Radio Concierto Chile

The story of Mila Kunis as an immigrant dates back to when she was 7 years old.

Kunis was born in 1983, in the then Soviet city of Chernivtsi. (located in present-day Ukraine). There she and her relatives, some of whom survived the Holocaust, saw how other people faced anti-Semitism, oppression, lack of opportunity and relocated. It was a move his grandfather emphatically resisted until, in a Hollywood twist, he saw Disneyland.

“His brother had moved to Los Angeles in the ’70s.”explains the 39-year-old actress and producer. “When my grandfather visited, it took him and, of all places, transformed his perspective on the possibilities of the West. He returned to Russia and said: ‘We’re leaving’.”

In February, when Russian forces invaded the Ukraine, Kuniswho moved to Los Angeles in 1991 at age 7 after his family obtained visas as religious refugees, she could not imagine the terror of being forced to flee. But she knew well the uncertainty that comes with leaving a home you may never see again.

Kunis’ big fundraiser

In response to the war, she and her husband Ashton Kutcher launched Stand With Ukraine. This is a GoFundMe that benefits flexport.org and airbnb.org, organizations that they offer supplies and short-term housing to millions of displaced people.

Till the datethe effort has raised more than $37 million and the mission continues according to People.

“We cannot become insensitive”, says Kunis, who she contributed $3 million herself. “Helping, not even asking, just doing, should be our standard norm.”

Then he added: “I have always seen people who were ‘leaders’ as those who talk a lot but do little. This was one of the first times I talked about being philanthropic, because in this case there was no other way to achieve it. When we saw Putin go after the whole country, we knew a massive crisis was about to happen.”

The actress also explained how it all came about. “The luxury of the situation was that we didn’t have time to think too much. Because I knowoy from Ukraine, I started receiving calls from people who [querían ayudar y] they thought he knew politics or had knowledge of NGOs [organizaciones no gubernamentales] in the ground”.

“That was my understanding: if they don’t know who to turn to, how will anyone? There were problems that we knew we could help solve. So Ashton and I said: “Okay, let’s do this.” Within 24 hours, we had GoFundMe on board.”Kunis recounted.

In closing, Kunis said: “I grew up in Los Angeles. That being said, I have never been more proud to be from Ukraine. I feel very honored that my children are able to carry on that legacy.”

That’s how it started the adventure in which the actress embarked to help her compatriots in a rather risky situation.



