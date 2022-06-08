It is the musical revelation of the year. Discovered thanks to the song calm down, Rema, 22, who came straight from Nigeria, is already causing a stir. His music subtly mixes African and pop sounds, modern rap. Everything accelerated for him in 2019 with two hits, Dumebi and especially Iron Man who seduced… the Obama couple. Indeed, Barack and Michelle have become accustomed to revealing their playlist of the moment and three years ago, Rema was there. A real spotlight for the one who has just unveiled his first album “Rave & Roses”, released on March 25. A disc on which we find several international artists and in particular Chris Brown.

“I met him through a friend who took me to his place. We bonded over chatting and playing games. So I was in the studio with him, and he played me some amazing songs. I even had the chance to listen to unreleased tracks that the world doesn’t know. He asked me to play him a piece. It was Time N Affection. And he hooked up right away. He really jumped on it and he wanted to participate. I told my team that the title absolutely had to be on the album”, explained the singer at the microphone of Fun Radio.

Rema is not the only talent from Nigeria since the singer Ckay is also very successful with his song “Love Nwantiti”. “It’s a whole new generation. We’re doing Afrobeat. It’s a real army, a real movement. I am very proud to share my culture.” The artist took the opportunity to perform his piece live for us Calm down. We let you savor the sequence.

The editorial staff recommends