“I am very sore, but all in one piece. SuperG? Let’s see how I am ”- OA Sport

Sofia Goggia fell during the Zauchensee downhill, test valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup. The blue was dominating the race on the Austrian snow, after almost a minute of the race she had 41 cents ahead of the German Kira Weidle, but unfortunately she made a small mistake and fell. An injury was feared for a few moments, but fortunately there Olympic champion got up on her own and reassembled the skis, reaching the finish line.

Danger escaped, also in view of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Sofia Goggia explained the episode through federal channels: “Big pity, I fell into the compression zone. I think I took a small file with the snow, I started one ski and then the other came off. I ended up in the network, I went from 100 km / h to zero in a second and a half. I’m really sorry, because I was going strong again“.

VIDEO Sofia Goggia, violent fall downhill in Zauchensee. He gets up on his own legs

The blue, who remains at the top of the specialty classification after four tests (there are five missing, in the next two weekends he will compete in Cortina d’Ampezzo and Garmisch), then continued, also talking about his possible participation in the super-G scheduled for tomorrow always in the Austrian town: “I am very bruised, I am all very sore but fortunately all in one piece. This afternoon I will do all the appropriate therapies e tomorrow I will try to be at the starting gate, also seeing how I am“.

Photo: Lapresse