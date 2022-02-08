«I ask forgiveness from the victims. I face huge guilt, but I’m not a liar “

“Shame”, “pain”, “forgiveness”. Ratinzgerthe Pope Emeritus, responds to the dossier on pedophilia in the archdiocese of Munich and takes on the great evil that has been disrupting the Catholic church and he speaks of “very great guilt” as in a penitential act. In the meetings with the victims “I looked into the eyes of the consequences of a very great guilt and I learned to understand that we ourselves are dragged into this great guilt when we neglect it or when we do not face it with the necessary decision and responsibility, as too often is happened and happens “.

Ratzinger: “I’m not a liar”

“I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church” and “every day I ask myself if even today I should not speak of the greatest guilt”. A new “mea culpa”, in the name of the whole Church and for the many roles that Benedict played in it. He who, however, was the first to raise the carpet under which the dust was hiding and who handed over the baton to Francis who embraced the line of “zero tolerance”. But on the facts attributed to him by the dossier published in Munich, the Pope Emeritus says he is struck by having been presented as “a liar”. Then he too talks lucidly about the approach of death: «Soon I will find myself in front of the last judge of my life», he says in reference to the 95 years he will turn in April. A “just” judge, “friend” and “brother”, who “allows me to pass through the dark door of death with confidence.”

THE LETTER

A letter of response to those who accuse him, therefore, but also a message to the whole Church that already sounds like a spiritual testament. And if Pope Francis has been “personally” close to him in recent days and above all has made the fight against abuse a cornerstone of his pontificate, there are disciples of Christ who “sleep”, do not see evil and in fact do not feel involved. On the other hand, the four legal experts – Stefan Myckl, Helmuth Pree, Stefan Korta and Carsten Brennecke – who helped Ratzinger draft the 82-page memoir, went into detail on the voluminous Munich report, almost eight thousand pages. The Pope Emeritus is accused of negligence, or of covering up abusive priests, in four cases. The controversy, in particular, was caused by the fact that Ratzinger, when he was archbishop of Munich, had not attended a meeting in which there was an abusive priest; version which was later corrected at the request of Benedict XVI himself.

In the legal analysis today it is reiterated that it was “a transcription error” committed “inadvertently” by one of the collaborators and “this transcription error cannot be attributed to Benedict XVI as a false and conscious deposition or lie”. In addition to this case, in the Munich dossier it is argued that Ratzinger, when he was archbishop of the diocese, had behaved erroneously in three other cases. “This is not true – the lawyers reply -, according to our verifications, in fact, in none of the cases analyzed by the report was Joseph Ratzinger aware of sexual abuse committed or of the suspicion of sexual abuse committed by priests”. Finally on the case of an “exhibitionist parish priest X”: “he did not minimize exhibitionism, but condemned it clearly and explicitly”. “The circumstantial framework is so inconsistent that it could never lead to a conviction”, says one of the Pope Emeritus’ lawyers, Brennecke, for whom the accusations contained in the report drawn up by the Westpfahl Spilker Wastl firm would be “unfounded”. «The service of truth – comments Father Federico Lombardi who was the spokesman for Benedict XVI – has always been in first place. He never tried to hide what could be painful for the Church to recognize; he has never tried to give a beautiful false image of the reality of the Church or of what is happening. So I absolutely believe that we cannot doubt in any way the truthfulness of him ».