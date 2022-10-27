“I ask you to stop”: Noémie (Love is in the pre 2022) responds to rumors of a relationship with Guillaume and calms internet users

It’s almost time to take stock for the farmers of Love is in the meadow 2022 and we gradually begin to discover who has found his other half and who has remained single. In the episode broadcast on October 18, we saw that Noémie had spent the night with her suitor Gaël and that she seemed more in love than ever. Unfortunately, we found them a few weeks later facing Karine Le Marchand and they revealed that they were no longer together.

“I felt like he was more into it than me“, she confided to the host, who did everything to patch them up. “I tell myself that if there when we saw each other again, I didn’t have the little thing that made me want to go to him. I tell myself that in six months I won’t have it. It hurts my heart to say that“, added Nonoche.

“Guillaume and I are not a couple“

During the discussion, the farmer clarified that she had made the decision to break up following a weekend with Guillaume, another candidate for the season. Since the announcement of Noémie, many Internet users are convinced that she has just entered into a relationship with the Limousin. They insist in particular on the striking resemblance between the farmer and Gaël. But, this Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the candidate wanted to deny the rumors.

