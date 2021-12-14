I asked, a center for biological drugs will be born in San Leonardo. 85 million investment – Video – Interviews

An 85 million euro investment to build a research and production center for biological drugs. This is the project, called ‘Biotech Center of Excellence Plant’, presented by Chiesi Farmaceutici at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economic Development, in the presence of Minister Giorgetti.

The works will start in March 2022 in the Chiesi San Leonardo area and will end in 2024. A pole of excellence will be created which will lead to the creation of 105 highly specialized jobs. The CEO Ugo Di Francesco, the president Alberto Chiesi, the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and the mayor Federico Pizzarotti speak. The president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini also intervened on the video link.

The new center will exploit “innovative technologies and solutions to ensure maximum environmental sustainability”, explains the Group. The goal, says president Alberto Chiesi, is “to create in Italy not only an advanced development and production center, but an international hub of excellence in the production of biological drugs at the service of patients”.

Chiesi aims to “internally develop innovative therapeutic solutions, achieving vertical integration of the process, from cells to the finished product, and attracting the best talents and technical skills from Italy and the world”. “The Center – concludes the president Chiesi – will be open to collaboration and the implementation of synergistic projects with other companies in the sector, so as to become an innovative point of reference for the entire pharmaceutical sector and for our country”.

«The Company – echoed the CEO Ugo Di Francesco – has as its main objective the health and quality of life of patients and those who take care of them. To do this, we are committed to promoting innovative Research & Development activities, in which we invest over 20% of our turnover, around 480 million euros in 2021, positioning ourselves in first place among Italian pharmaceutical companies in terms of number of patents “.

