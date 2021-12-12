News

“I asked for help after the divorce, it was painful”

Drew Barrymore, usually very reserved, has decided to open up about one aspect in particular of her private life: the need for mental support after her divorce dating back to 2016 from Will Kopelman, the son of a very wealthy family. A marriage that lasted four years and ended not without heavy aftermath, as evidenced by the current situation of the 46-year-old actress and TV presenter.

“I went through a really painful divorce and things weren’t going very well,” said Barrymore, already an unforgettable child in the cult film ET “I had these two children that I had to fight for and I needed help. So I started contacting different people and eventually made some big radical changes in my life. I have embarked on a completely new path. I have not retraced my steps, but I have embarked on a completely new path that I have built little by little. “

photo: press office / David Shankbone

He also recalled also when in September visited the mental health institution where she was hospitalized as a teenager, when she was an out of control girl and no one knew how to take her: “I think it’s important for me to share it with people because when they watch our show they see a very nice set, nice clothes, hair and makeup elegant. But I’ll never forget this other part of my life “

Drew Barrymore 2021: “I asked for help after the divorce, it was painful”

Drew Barrymore made this intimate revelation by adding that there must not be the slightest embarrassment to talk about these problems, but rather “they must be our strengths, it must be something we can be proud of because we have overcome it and look back with honor and irony”.

