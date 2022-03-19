“I asked for his blessing”: Javier Bardem invoked the spirit of Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos

UNITED STATES-. Javier Bardem found a particular way to interpret Desi Arnaz in the movie Being the Ricardos, performance for which he is nominated for an Oscar. The actor revealed that for the film he channeled the spirit of the late Cuban-American television actor, who formed the iconic duo in I Love Lucy with his then-wife Lucille Ball, played by Nicole Kidman.

In the new edition of the magazine People This week, Bardem revealed for the portfolio of the nominees for the Academy Awards 2022 that when he put himself in the place of arnaz for his performance he managed to feel her spirit with him on set. “When you play a character like him, you are invoking the spirit and essence of him, and you have to be respectful of that…”, explained the star.

“Every time I came back from the shoot, I would talk to him. She looked at the stars and told him how the day was, ”he said. Bardem. “And he would ask for your blessing and permission to go the next day,” added the actor. The co-star of Nicole Kidmanwho is also nominated for the Oscar awards for her portrayal of Lucille Ball, she also noted her admiration for arnaz: “He fought for inclusion with a smile on his face. She never gave up.”

It is the fourth nomination for the Oscar Awards for Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos represents the Academy’s fourth nomination for Bardemwho even won the Oscar for best supporting actor in 2008 for his role in No Country for Old Men. Penelope Cruzhis wife, is also nominated this year for Parallel Mothers, and like her husband, this is her fourth nomination. The star took home the Oscar in 2009 for Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

“We were sharing a sofa and listened to the announcement together. That’s something we generally don’t do. She wants to get the news later instead of sitting there agonizing over whether or not the name comes up. It was very strange, unique, special and moving, and at the same time surreal. It was all at the same time,” he said. Bardem learning of their joint nominations with cross.



