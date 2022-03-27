I asked my barber for a modern pixie cut

A LOT of us toy with the idea of ​​getting a pixie cut, cutting our locks short for a more edgy look, like Cara Delevingne, Zoe Kravitz, or Emilia Clarke.

But think about this poor girl, who took a photo for inspiration when she received the chop, but was left as a MUSHROOM.

4

New Yorker Zoe, who posts on TikTok as Blooper Reelz, showed off her unfortunate haircut on the platform.

Posing with her hood up, Zoe said, “This is the picture I showed my hairdresser,” with a vintage shot of actress Winona Ryder.

He then removed his hood, revealing, “This is what it looks like.” “Help me,” she added later.

Commenting on the video, other women wrote, “OMG!” and “This TikTok is hysterical.”

One said, “Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry about what happened. I wish I could cut it for you xxx.”

While a second wrote: “I’m so sorry. I think you’ll be able to style it, I think. You’re also very cute anyway.”

And a third added: “I think I want my money back…”

Some said Zoe’s desired cut would never have worked on her hair, but the stylist should have warned her about that.

One wrote: “he’s a bit shorter than in the picture but his hair is much thinner than yours but your stylist should have told you it wouldn’t look the same.”

Others have advised Zoe to just fix it, but she says her hair “hates blow dryers” which makes it difficult to style.

4